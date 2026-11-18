MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 18 (IANS) In a powerful display of cultural pride and collective celebration, around 15,000 people in Assam's Karbi Anglong district danced to the beats of Nimso Kerung, setting a world record and showcasing what Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described as the region's transformation from a troubled past to an era of peace and prosperity.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday highlighted the achievement through a post on social media platform X, underlining the symbolic significance of the massive cultural gathering and its message to the outside world.

"As 15,000 sisters and brothers danced to the joyful beat of Nimso Kerung, they did more than set a world record. They showed the world the new face of Karbi Anglong: a land once scarred by violence, now a home of peace and prosperity," CM Sarma said.

The event brought together thousands of participants in a spectacular celebration of the region's indigenous cultural identity, with traditional dance and music taking centre stage.

The participation of such a large number of people also highlighted the community's collective enthusiasm for preserving and showcasing its rich cultural heritage.

Karbi Anglong, an autonomous hill district in Assam, has witnessed periods of insurgency, ethnic tensions and violence over the years.

The region's history of armed movements and prolonged instability had posed significant challenges to development and normalcy.

Against this backdrop, the massive cultural gathering assumes significance beyond its record-setting ambition.

It reflects an attempt to project a different image of the district, where indigenous traditions, community participation and cultural celebrations are increasingly being showcased as symbols of social harmony.

The Chief Minister's remarks also sought to underline the importance of peace in transforming regions that have experienced prolonged conflict.

For Assam, the event represents an opportunity to bring the cultural richness of its tribal communities into the national and international spotlight.

The gathering has also placed Karbi Anglong's traditional cultural expression at the centre of a larger narrative of reconciliation, identity and development.