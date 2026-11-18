MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed in Indore, visited the Girnar hill in Gujarat. On Wednesday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself sitting inside the cabin of a ropeway.

He shared that he wanted to climb up the flight of stairs to reach Girnar hill but had to opt for a ropeway.

He said,“I love Gujarat bro. It's such a good place, it has such great weather, the food is amazing. They offer sweets before the main course, what better can you ask for. I learn this recently that if you eat sweets before the main course it has an ayurvedic effect. You don't end up eating too many sweets”.

He further mentioned,“I saw such good places around Gujarat. I went to Safari yesterday and loved it if you want to see lions in close proximity you will have to come to Gir forest you should spend some time in Gujarat and we are reached the Girnar hills it said that it's older than the Himalayas I wanted to climb up the flight of stairs but here I am in the ropeway”.

Meanwhile, Diljit is set to bring his AURA World Tour to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026. Earlier, he became the first Punjabi artist to headline the iconic venue. The Ahmedabad show is expected to feature popular tracks such as G.O.A.T., Lover, Born to Shine and 5 Taara. Ahead of the concert, Gujarat's child protection authorities have requested restrictions on four songs, stage attire and inviting children on stage, citing concerns over substance use, violence and child safety.