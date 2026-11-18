MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan penned a sweet anniversary wish for his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, as they completed another year of marital bliss on Wednesday.

He dropped a beautiful picture of his parents on his official Instagram handle and wrote the caption, "We exist in this beautiful family because of this day (red heart emoji) Happy Anniversary (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Sohail's 'The Alliance' co-contestant and actor Kushal Tandon, penned the comment, "Wow same day as my mom and dad (sic)", followed by evil eye and red heart emoji.

It must be noted that today is also the anniversary of Sohail's younger sister, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma.

Before Sohail, Bollywood star and Salim Khan and Salma Khan's eldest son, Salman Khan also compiled an interesting social media post.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared the first look of the upcoming film 'Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin' starring Subhaan Nadiadwala, the son of Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan.

Salman wished his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, his sister Arpita Khan, her husband Aayush Sharma, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Warda Khan, as all of them happen to celebrate their wedding anniversaries on the same day.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app,“Mum Dad, Arpita, Ayush, Sajid & Warda, Congrats kafi sare saal nikal diye, pyar mohabbat aur lad Jhagad ke, Happy Anniversary to all of u & Subhaan Allah congrats on yr 1st look of Aisi Deewangi. Future ke liye advise present Mai raho na udo na depressed ho (sic)”.

Professionally, Salman is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming war drama, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'.

Salman is also hosting the 20th season of the popular reality show, "Bigg Boss".