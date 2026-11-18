India Upgrades Barak Missile Defense System for Indian Navy Vessels

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Israel Aerospace Industries on Wednesday for the upgradation and obsolescence management of the Barak Point Defence Missile System onboard Indian Navy ships at an overall cost of Rs 1,976.40 crore. According to a press release, the contract, under the Other Capital Procurement Procedure, was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on November 18, 2026. Meanwhile, the upgradation of the system would ensure enhanced features and potent range anti-air defence capability of the Indian Naval platforms. As part of the contract, a comprehensive upgrade of the system's hardware and software of the system would be undertaken.

On November 18 2026, the Indian Navy marks the Golden Jubilee of its Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance (LRMR) operations. The milestone coincides with the 50th anniversary of the commissioning of Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 312, the 'Albatross', and commemorates five decades of airborne vigil in support of India's maritime security.

Following the 1971 war, the need for shore-based maritime patrol aircraft capable of working alongside ships and helicopters led the Navy to assume responsibility for long-range maritime reconnaissance. November 18 1976, INAS 312 was commissioned at INS Hansa, Goa, with five Lockheed Super Constellation aircraft transferred from the Indian Air Force.

Earlier in November, the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth Rs 498.58 crore with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Normal Refit and Re-powering of Indian Naval Ship in Betwa. Earlier on November 2, the Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the construction of eight Next Generation Corvettes for the Indian Navy.