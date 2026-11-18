Rajinikanth Enjoys Greece Vacation With Daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Rajinikanth seems to be making the most of his family vacation in Greece, with his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth giving fans a glimpse of their time together in Athens. Soundarya recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram from their family getaway, offering a rare look at the superstar away from his busy film schedule and public appearances. In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen enjoying his time with family members as they explore the city. Sharing the photographs, Soundarya spoke about their time in Athens and wrote,“What amazing memories we've made in Athens! Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway.” Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) Rajinikanth travelled to Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran. Several prominent personalities, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, were also present at the celebrations. The family outing comes after the wedding festivities, with Soundarya's pictures giving fans a glimpse of Rajinikanth's personal time with his loved ones. On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action-crime sequel is produced by Kalanithi Maran through his Sun Pictures banner. Superstar Rajinikanth reprises his popular role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired prison officer at the centre of the franchise, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the film's music score. 'Jailer 2' also featured a star-studded cameos, including actors Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan, and Shivarajkumar film opened in theatres on October 15. (ANI)