Sonia Gandhi wore a centuries-old Baluchari saree during her autobiography book launch. What makes this 300-year-old saree so special? Here is the royal legacy behind it.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wore a much-discussed saree at the launch of her autobiography 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. She draped a Baluchari saree that boasts a 300-year history. Woven from pure Malda silk, this royal silk saree features a Banarasi Baluchari style.

The Baluchari saree worn by Sonia Gandhi is a butedar saree made of Malda silk. Weavers used the Golani technique to create this piece. The Baluchari is a special handloom saree from West Bengal. It is crafted from mulberry silk yarn grown in West Bengal. The pallu clearly displays intricate brocade embroidery work.

Murshid Quli Khan, the Nawab of Bengal from 1717 to 1727, played a major role in Baluchari saree production. He moved his capital from Dhaka to Murshidabad. During this time, weavers from Dhaka migrated and settled in the Baluchar region. The sarees they started weaving here eventually became famous as Baluchari sarees.

The design and art of this saree have some unique features. Not all embroidery styles are used in its production. It primarily features mango motifs, wealthy men smoking hookahs, and scenes from the Nawab's court. After the Battle of Plassey in 1757, the British East India Company took control of the region.

Baluchari sarees are usually available in dark colors like deep blue, purple, dark green, and maroon. The pallu features painting-like designs made entirely with silk threads. Weaving this is a tough job. Weavers work on the saree from the back, looking into a mirror while weaving.

Baluchari sarees are produced in several areas. But in 2011, the Baluchari saree received a GI tag. Only sarees made in the Bankura district of West Bengal are recognized as original Baluchari. So, you must check where a Baluchari saree is made to know if it's authentic.