MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India have been docked 35 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on November 15, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, handed down the penalty after the Shreyas Iyer-led side was found to be seven overs short of its target once time allowances had been factored in.

The fine is in line with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which covers minimum over-rate offences. Under the rule, players lose five per cent of their match fee for each over if their team fails to complete within the allotted time, with the total penalty capped at 50 per cent.

Seven overs short translated into a 35 per cent deduction for every member of the side. Iyer, who led India in the final two ODIs at the Bay Oval in the absence of the regular ODI captain Shubman Gill, admitted the offence and agreed to the sanction proposed by Madugalle.

“Iyer pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” further said the ICC. The charge was brought by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Wayne Knights, along with third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Chris Brown.

The fine took a little shine off what had otherwise been a satisfying end to the ODI leg of the multi-format tour for India, who wrapped up the series 3-1 with a hard-fought 22-run win in the last match.

Put in a tricky position early in their innings, India relied on vice-captain Ishan Kishan and left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel, who made 46 runs each, and their efforts helped the visitors post 209 in a low-scoring contest.

The total looked modest, but India's bowlers made it count. The fast bowlers led the way and continued to take New Zealand wickets at regular intervals throughout the chase and kept the hosts under pressure. New Zealand were eventually dismissed for 187, handing India a victory and ensuring the series ended on a high for Iyer and his team.