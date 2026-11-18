New York, NY, November 18, 2026 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Sean T. McHugh joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are delighted to welcome Sean to SEDA Experts. He has extensive experience in compliance at both buy and sell side firms, and in securities markets and digital assets,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Sean T. McHugh is a senior compliance and regulatory executive with more than 26 years of experience across global financial institutions, hedge funds, and digital asset markets. His expertise spans market regulation, financial crime compliance, trading businesses, regulatory oversight, and enterprise compliance programs across most of the worlds major financial jurisdictions.

Mr. McHugh spent more than two decades at Goldman Sachs, where he held a series of senior compliance leadership roles, including Head of International Compliance and Head of Asia Pacific Compliance. Based in New York, Tokyo, and Hong Kong during his tenure, he was responsible for compliance oversight across multiple products, businesses, and jurisdictions. He also led Asia Pacific Sales and Trading Compliance, Prime Brokerage Compliance, and Equities Trading Floor Compliance.

Following Goldman Sachs, he served as Global Head of Compliance at Citadel in New York, where he acted as Chief Compliance Officer for the firm's hedge fund complex. His responsibilities included oversight of equities, credit, commodities, portfolio financing, regulatory reporting, KYC programs, data retention, control room operations, and broader compliance and surveillance frameworks.

Mr. McHugh currently serves as Senior Director and Head of Market Assurance at Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai, where he oversees teams responsible for the licensing and supervision of virtual asset service providers, financial crime compliance, and blockchain analytics. In this role, he supports regulatory oversight of digital asset markets through risk monitoring, market surveillance, and on-chain investigative capabilities.

Throughout his career, he has developed extensive expertise in market regulation, compliance program design and implementation, financial crime compliance, prime brokerage, sales and trading compliance, regulatory reporting, and virtual asset regulation.

Mr. McHugh holds an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University and a BA in Economics from College of the Holy Cross.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and high-quality expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

Contact Information:

Name: Peter Selman

Email:...

Job Title: Managing Partner



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