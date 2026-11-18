Solaris Resources Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Solaris Resources Inc.: Announced the appointment of Mark Flaherty as an independent director of the Company, effective November 17. Flaherty succeeds Hans Wick, who resigned from the Board of Directors effective the same date. Solaris Resources Inc. shares T are trading down $0.89 at $7.68.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment