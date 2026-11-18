Pyrogenesis Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc.: Announces today that its subsidiary Pyro Green-Gas, operating in India through its wholly-owned division Airscience Technologies Pvt Ltd., has been awarded a contract to provide syngas cleaning and hydrogen separation technology for a waste-to-hydrogen plant in India. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading up $0.005 at $2.86.
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