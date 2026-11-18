NG Energy International Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - NG Energy International Corp.: Announced that all of the resolutions considered at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 17 were approved by the Company's shareholders. NG Energy International Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.84.
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