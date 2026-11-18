Contango Silver And Gold Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Contango Silver and Gold Inc.: Announces the final batch of Coleman surface drill assays and continued underground exploration progress at Lucky Shot, Alaska. LSS26031 returned 62.97 grams per tonne gold over 3.92 meters, including 325.20 g/t Au over 0.73 meters. Contango Silver and Gold Inc. shares T are trading down $0.41 at $10.14.
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