Allied Gold Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Allied Gold Corporation: Provided an update on the installation of full power supply infrastructure at the Kurmuk Mine. The Company is also progressing exploration and design activities at Tsenge to support its advancement and development as an additional mining area and source of ore for the mill. The Tsenge Trend is a priority exploration and development area that the Company is advancing to increase production and extend the mine life. Allied Gold Corporation shares T are trading down $0.55 at $28.62.
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