MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Linda Khoo and Nabilah Saleh

MANILA, Nov 18 (NNN) -- The United States (US) will continue engaging Southeast Asian governments following new US licensing requirements for advanced chips affecting Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, US Ambassador to ASEAN Kevin Kim said.

Speaking at a virtual media briefing following the ASEAN-United States Special Summit here, Kim said Washington wanted to work with regional governments to prevent the diversion of US technology while building partnerships in a region it sees as central to the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

“We're going to maintain all channels of communication to ensure that concerns and information are exchanged between our governments as well,” he said.

Asked whether talks were under way on the licensing requirements and how the affected countries had responded, Kim did not provide details.

The US Commerce Department announced the new licensing requirements on Nov 16 as part of efforts to prevent advanced semiconductor technology from being diverted to restricted users.

Under the interim final rule issued by the department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), licences will be required for the export, re-export or transfer within a country of covered advanced semiconductors to Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil.

However, the licensing requirement for the five countries does not apply to semiconductors destined for companies headquartered in the US or whose ultimate parent companies are based there, provided certain reporting requirements are met.

Kim said the US wanted to establish regulatory processes and build trusted partnerships to ensure its technology reached its intended users.

Kim said cooperation on what he called superintelligence remained a US priority as ASEAN pursued its goal of building a US$2 trillion digital economy by 2030 following the signing of the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).

“Southeast Asia will be at the heart of that future,” he said, adding that Washington wanted to work with governments and businesses to make US technology available to consumers in the region.

He cited US-ASEAN AI SPARK, launched in July, as an initiative through which Washington was using foreign assistance to support the adoption of American technology by public agencies in Southeast Asia.

Kim also linked the region's digital ambitions to its rising energy needs, saying Washington was interested in working with ASEAN on petroleum reserves and supplying energy to support growth in data centres and other infrastructure.

On critical minerals, he said Washington was in discussions with several Southeast Asian governments on building more secure supply chains.

However, he declined to disclose details of the talks when asked about potential US investment in magnet production.

– BERNAMA