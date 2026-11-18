MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Nov 18 (NNN-Anadolu) -- United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the Philippines and the U.S. have concluded the“biggest trade deal ever made” between the two states, The Philippine News Agency reported.

The U.S. leader made the announcement as he joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in a presidential luncheon prior to his departure to China.

“We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever made by far, and it's a fair deal for both countries, and we're very happy with it,” he said.

“We didn't know that that was going to take place, but it took place very quickly, and it's a magnificent deal for both,” he added.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said the trade agreement is a“new and completely different” one that“will be great” for American farmers and“those in the business of energy.

No specific details have so far been provided by the U.S. Embassy in Manila when asked for comment.

--NNN-PNA