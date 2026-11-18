MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (NNN-Anadolu) -- French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said Tuesday that 7,184 people had been placed in police custody and 466 prison sentences handed down in connection with demonstrations against rising living costs since October 17, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"To date, there have been 7,184 people placed in police custody," he said, adding that the cases had resulted in 3,053 prosecutions and 1,217 alternative measures.

Darmanin said 4,523 of those placed in police custody were adults and 2,661 were minors.

Of the prosecutions, 2,301 people were brought before a judge, he said, noting that around 70 per cent of the legal proceedings resulted in an immediate appearance before a magistrate.

Darmanin said 466 prison sentences had been handed down, including 195 unconditional sentences and 111 carrying immediate detention orders.

He also reported that 209 adults and five minors had been placed in pretrial detention.

"As of Nov. 16, a total of 356 people had been deprived of their liberty," he said, explaining that 186 had been incarcerated while the others remained in pretrial detention.

Darmanin said the figures were heavily concentrated on the first day of demonstrations.

"Two-thirds of these figures relate to October 17 alone," he said.

"The following weekends were very different, probably due to the change in strategy by the Interior Ministry," he added.

The demonstrations were part of a wider mobilisation against rising living costs and cuts to public services. The October 17 protests brought together different groups, including Yellow Vest activists, students, and trade unions.

--NNN-ANADOLU