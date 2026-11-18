MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Nov 18 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Central Japan Railway Co. said Wednesday that the company will delay announcing the planned opening date until next year for a maglev train line connecting Tokyo's Shinagawa Station and Nagoya, Kyodo News reported.

At a press conference, Shunsuke Niwa, the president of the operator, known as JR Central, said the firm wants to announce the new opening date“as soon as possible,” citing the need for more time to assess construction schedules and costs.

The development comes as rising costs for materials and shortages of construction workers continue to cause uncertainty for the long-running project.

Once completed, the Linear Chuo Shinkansen will connect Tokyo, Nagoya, and eventually Osaka in western Japan, with trains travelling up to 500 kilometres per hour.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference in Tokyo that the government“believes that the time needed to conduct the necessary assessments is unavoidable,” adding that“it is important that the company provides an outlook as soon as possible.”

In October 2025, JR Central said it had raised its estimated construction costs for the Shinagawa-Nagoya section to 11 trillion yen (US$69 billion), based on a provisional opening date of 2035 that reflected rising prices and challenging construction conditions.

--NNN-KYODO