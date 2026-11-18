Luke's research interests lie in human rights, transitional justice, international humanitarian law, and international criminal justice, in particular reparations for victims and transitional justice. He is author of the books - Justice for Victims before the International Criminal Court (Routledge 2014) and Reparations and War (OUP 2023).

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