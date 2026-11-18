MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Telegram.

Explosions and smoke were recorded near the Ilsky oil refinery. Storage tanks were hit.

The General Staff noted that the Ilsky oil refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia, with the capacity to process about 6.6 million tonnes of oil annually. Its products are used, among other things, to meet the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary information, an oil processing unit at the Afipsky oil refinery was hit. The plant has an annual processing capacity of 6.25 million tonnes of oil, accounting for more than 2% of Russia's total oil refining capacity.

Drones attack Afipsky and Ilsky oil refineries in Russia – media reports

Together, the two refineries can process about 13 million tonnes of oil annually.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense noted that the targeted refineries provide the shortest fuel supply routes to Russian invading forces.

"The destruction of the Kerch Strait Bridge has already cut off logistics, while strikes on Kuban are dealing a blow to the very basis of fuel production. Every tonne of fuel that fails to leave Kuban means Russian armored vehicles left dead in their tracks. These strikes are a worthy response to Russia's daily terror against Ukraine," the ministry said.

The first photo is illustrative