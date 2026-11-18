MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Received reports on the security situation in the Black Sea and along grain export routes. First, intelligence and military officials reported on Russian plans. Second, we identified what additional forces and assets are needed to provide greater protection for ships and ports. Our diplomatic team and government officials have been given the relevant tasks. Third, there were reports on cross-border cooperation with our neighbors," Zelensky said.

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He stressed that the main priority today was to strengthen the security of Ukraine's Black Sea coastal cities and communities and support farmers.

The president noted that his meeting with farmers and representatives of Ukraine's agricultural businesses on November 17 had focused on steps that could help them.

"We are preparing an action plan, including measures to help the agricultural sector prepare for next year's sowing season and secure the necessary resources," Zelensky said.