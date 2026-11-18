MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Salma Jahangi

“You're Still Not Married?” It may seem like an ordinary question, but in our society, this simple remark often becomes a way of questioning a woman's age, personality and life choices. Whether at family gatherings or casual meetings, unmarried women repeatedly face this question. Interestingly, when the same question is asked of a man, it often carries a different meaning. A man's delayed marriage is generally considered his personal choice, while in a woman's case, it is often linked to helplessness or some perceived shortcoming.

This difference is not merely about words; it reflects a social mindset that sets different standards for men and women. Men are asked when they want to get married, while women are questioned about why they are still unmarried.

The reality is that everyone has different reasons for delaying marriage. Some people do not find a partner of their choice, others face financial difficulties, while some prioritise their education or professional careers. Others choose to wait because they have not found a suitable match. Therefore, it is unfair to assume that every unmarried woman has failed to find a proposal or is facing some kind of helplessness.

The issue becomes even more evident when the preferences of men and women are judged differently. If a man looks for an educated, understanding life partner who meets his expectations, it is considered his right. He can accept or reject proposals and take his time to make a decision according to his preferences. However, when a woman applies the same standards while choosing her life partner, she is labelled as demanding, difficult to please or too selective.

The question is: If men have the right to make better choices for their lives, why should women be denied the same right?

The same double standard is evident when it comes to age. When a woman reaches 30 or 35, she is repeatedly reminded that she should get married. Sometimes, she is even advised to accept whatever proposal comes her way. On the other hand, a man looking for a partner of his choice at the age of 40 or 45 is generally not subjected to the same level of criticism.

Women also have to hear remarks such as,“How long will you continue living at your brother's house?” or“Just accept the proposal you are getting; at least you will have a home of your own.” Such comments reflect the underlying belief that a woman's life is incomplete without marriage and that she should prioritise societal expectations over her own happiness.

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But is the purpose of marriage simply to establish a household? Do a woman's self-respect, mental peace, personal preferences and future aspirations have no value? Is it right to accept a relationship without mutual understanding and respect simply because of societal pressure?

Marriage is a lifelong partnership between two people, not a social competition in which everyone must achieve a certain milestone by a particular age. The foundation of this relationship lies in love, trust, respect and the ability to understand one another. A decision made solely on the basis of age or societal pressure cannot guarantee a happy life for anyone.

We also need to understand that every woman has different circumstances and priorities. Delaying marriage does not mean that a woman has failed, lacks something or has a flaw in her character. Similarly, it is unfair to consider an unmarried man independent and free while viewing an unmarried woman as deprived or unfortunate.

What we need is to avoid unnecessary interference in people's private lives and stop asking intrusive personal questions. Instead of asking someone,“Why are you still not married?” we should first consider whether asking such a question is necessary at all.

Marriage, or the decision not to marry, is a personal choice. Whether a person is a man or a woman, both have an equal right to live their lives according to their choices, circumstances and priorities.