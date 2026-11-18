MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) - The Arab Potash Company (APC) boosted its annual exports to European markets more than eightfold over the past four years, rising from 80,000 tons to 650,000 tons, APC Chair Shehadah Abu Hdaib announced on Wednesday ahead of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference.

Abu Hdaib said the conference provides an opportunity to bolster economic ties between Jordan and the EU and expand cooperation into investment and production, adding that Jordan's strategic location, trade agreements, and expertise in mining and manufacturing make it "well-positioned" to attract investment in these sectors.

He said APC established successful strategic partnerships with major European fertilizer manufacturers, signing long-term agreements to supply Jordanian potash. These agreements have cemented the company's position as a reliable supplier and enabled it to plan deliveries around the needs of European customers.

Abu Hdaib added that the company has expanded its European operations through its commercial and logistics arm, APC Trading & Logistics Europe AG, establishing logistics facilities at three European ports.

As part of its latest expansion, APC signed a handling and storage agreement at Belgium's Port of Antwerp, securing approximately 60,000 tons of storage capacity for its products at a new warehouse facility.

He said maintaining stock closer to customers gives the company greater flexibility in distribution, allows it to respond more quickly to demand, and supports re-export operations across northwestern Europe.

Abu Hdaib said the conference also gives Jordanian companies an opportunity to showcase their expertise and investment opportunities and engage directly with European investors. He added that the fertilizer sector and related industries offer promising opportunities for joint ventures, which could expand the role of local suppliers and create jobs in manufacturing and supporting services.

//Petra// HA