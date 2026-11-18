MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport and Labor Nidal Qatamin held a series of meetings with representatives of international companies and business organizations on Wednesday to explore investment partnerships in transport.

He also took part in sessions on sustainable transport and infrastructure investment ahead of Thursday's opening of the 2026 Jordan–EU Investment Conference.

Qatamin met a senior French business delegation that included representatives of the French employers' organization MEDEF, Airbus, CMA CGM Group, airport operator Groupe ADP, Alstom, and the consultancy Al Hamra.

The two sides discussed investment in transport, aviation, and logistics and explored opportunities for partnerships with French companies and institutions.

In a separate meeting with Siemens representatives, Qatamin discussed cooperation in transport, infrastructure, and technology and examined how Siemens' technical expertise and technology could support new transport projects and explored opportunities to work with other German companies in the sector.

Held on the sidelines of the conference, Qatamin also met Syrian Transport Minister Yarub Badr to discuss transport issues affecting both countries and ways to coordinate more closely on joint projects to facilitate cross-border transport and trade.

At a consultation on the green economy organized by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Qatamin said the shift to sustainable transport and electric mobility could support economic growth and attract investment. He noted that Jordan already has more than 150,000 electric vehicles on its roads and has also made progress in renewable energy.

Qatamin said the transition to electric buses would require fleet upgrades, charging infrastructure, access to renewable power, and maintenance services backed by technical expertise. It would also require new financing and investment models that can sustain operations over the long term, he added.

Jordan's sustainable transport roadmap for the tourism sector aims to electrify 55% of the country's tourist bus fleet by 2030, Qatamin said. He called for Jordanian–European partnerships in electric bus manufacturing, charging technology, fleet operations, and financing to bring investment proposals into operation.

Qatamin also took part in a leaders' forum on strategic infrastructure investment and public-private partnerships. Officials and representatives of international financial institutions examined investment opportunities in transport infrastructure, including railways, ports, and airports, and discussed how private companies could play a greater role in delivering these projects.

The meetings and sessions form part of the Ministry of Transport's efforts to expand its international partnerships and attract investment and technical expertise to develop Jordan's transport sector and increase its contribution to economic growth and national competitiveness.

//Petra// AO