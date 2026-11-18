MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) - Hundreds of children from across Jordan gathered at the Children's Museum in Amman on Wednesday for a World Children's Day celebration hosted by UNICEF.

The event welcomed children from all governorates and diverse backgrounds, including refugees, children from Gaza, children with disabilities, and those from vulnerable communities. Through hands-on activities and live performances, participants learned, created, and celebrated together.

Held in anticipation of World Children's Day on November 20, the gathering showed that every child, regardless of nationality, ability, or background, has the right to quality education, health care, protection, and play.

"The children's laughter rising into Amman's sky today captures what we want for every child: joy, safety and a sense of belonging," said Marc Rubin, UNICEF Representative to Jordan. "Every child deserves these moments, regardless of where they come from and what challenges we need to go through to make this happen. We thank our partners for helping make this day possible and for standing with us for children, today and every day." "I wish we could have days like this more often. I got to play, make things and meet new friends. My favourite part was the atmosphere full of laughter and joy," said 10-year-old Ayman Bawab.

UNICEF urged government institutions, businesses, families, and communities to sustain this momentum by listening to children, valuing their voices, and safeguarding their future.

Observed annually on November 20, World Children's Day marks the 1989 adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and serves as a global day of action for children, by children.

//Petra// HA