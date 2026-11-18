UN Committee Adopts 2 Key Human Rights Resolutions
New York, Nov. 18 (Petra) - The UN General Assembly Third Committee adopted 2 major human rights resolutions on Tuesday night, with Jordan voting in favor of both measures.
The body, formally known as the Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues Committee, approved a draft resolution on the Human Rights Council report by a vote of 116 in favor, 7 against, and 57 abstentions.
The committee also overwhelmingly passed a second resolution, aimed at protecting human rights defenders and ensuring a "safe, enabling" environment for their work. That measure passed with 167 votes in favor, 4 against, and 8 abstentions.
//Petra// HA
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