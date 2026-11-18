MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 18 (Petra) - The UN General Assembly Third Committee adopted 2 major human rights resolutions on Tuesday night, with Jordan voting in favor of both measures.

The body, formally known as the Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues Committee, approved a draft resolution on the Human Rights Council report by a vote of 116 in favor, 7 against, and 57 abstentions.

The committee also overwhelmingly passed a second resolution, aimed at protecting human rights defenders and ensuring a "safe, enabling" environment for their work. That measure passed with 167 votes in favor, 4 against, and 8 abstentions.

//Petra// HA