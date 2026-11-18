MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Thomas Steffen, State Secretary at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, signed the 2027 action plan for the Jordanian–German Energy Partnership on Wednesday at the Dead Sea, ahead of the 2026 Jordan–EU Investment Conference that will kick off Thursday.

The ministry said the plan sets priorities for cooperation through specialized working groups on energy efficiency and power grid development. It also identifies other areas for cooperation, including crisis preparedness, natural gas networks, and geothermal energy.

The two countries will work on policies, regulations, and financing frameworks to improve energy efficiency in industry and buildings. They will also cooperate on upgrading and stabilizing power grids, improving the management of distributed energy resources, and making use of cross-border electricity connections.

The plan calls for studies on protecting critical energy infrastructure and preparing for crises. Jordan and Germany will also share expertise in operating and managing natural gas networks and explore the use of geothermal energy for heating and cooling in Jordan. That work will cover technical options and models for business, investment, and financing.

//Petra// AO