Summer Cooling Revolution: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Three-Speed Intelligent Circulation FanAs scorching heat arrives,an efficient, intelligent, and long-lasting fan becomes essential for both cooling and elevating home comfort. This multifunctional smart fan redefines modern expectations with its 3-speed cycling cooling system, extended battery life, and innovative circulation design. Below, we break down its core advantages across three dimensions: performance, control and endurance.

Core Performance: Three-Speed Cooling & Circulation Technology

The fan's triple-power engine allows seamless mode switching via physical buttons:

Gentle Breeze (1st Gear): Silent nighttime operation (≤32 dB).

Balanced Mode (2nd Gear): Ideal for daily cooling.

Turbo Boost (3rd Gear): Rapidly cools a room within 3 minutes.

Its patented Circulating Cool Tip (CCT) technology enhances airflow focus by 40% through aerodynamic blades and guided airflow channels. Tests confirm stable wind coverage up to 5 meters, while the 90° auto-oscillation ensures whole-room air circulation, eliminating the "too strong nearby, too weak afar" dilemma of traditional fans.

Mobility & Safety: Military-Grade Endurance

2000mAh Military-Grade Battery:

8-hour runtime at 1st gear; 2.5 hours at Turbo.

Type-C Fast Charging: Fully charges in 2.5 hours for instant portability (picnics, camping, power outages).

Safety Innovations:

360° Anti-Tip Auto Shutoff.

5mm Blade Gap + Anti-Slip Base: Child and pet proof design.

Conclusion: Redefining Cooling

This fan transcends traditional boundaries with smart controls, endurance and airflow science. Whether for urban professionals, families with infants, or outdoor enthusiasts, it delivers tailored cooling solutions. Embrace a tech-driven summer-where comfort meets innovation.

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Shantou Chenghai Yate Auto Accessories Factory excels in innovation, offering a wide array of high-quality automotive accessories since 2015. Specializing in Tesla and other models, our factory is equipped with advanced production lines and skilled staff, ensuring top-tier quality and functionality.