MENAFN - GetNews) Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province,China-November 18, 2026

Drones Equipped with Infrared Observation Become Routine Operations: Airborne Infrared Is Becoming a Standard Configuration in the Low-Altitude Economy

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The low-altitude economy has been written into the government work report for three consecutive years. The 2026 government work report explicitly positions it as an emerging pillar industry, alongside other emerging industries such as integrated circuits. Drones moving from demonstration flights to routine operations, and airborne infrared shifting from an optional add-on to a mandatory mission requirement, is the most direct change in this round.

1. The institutional framework pushes low-altitude operations onto a normalized track

In February 2026, the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Financial Regulatory Administration, and the Civil Aviation Administration of China jointly issued the Implementation Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of Low-Altitude Insurance. The core is to accelerate the establishment of a compulsory liability insurance system for unmanned aircraft and to use insurance as a means of safety supervision for scenario operations.

This document itself does not directly stipulate which operational scenarios should be prioritized, but the signal it sends is clear: low-altitude operations are moving from "as long as it can fly" into a stage where normalized operations require institutional backstops.

Once normalized operations are established, the reliability and maintainability of mission payloads shift from a bonus point to an entry requirement. As operational frequency increases, the cost of a single payload failure is no longer a failed demonstration, but a rework of the entire operational chain.

The supporting institutional framework is also being completed. The civil unmanned aircraft management regulations revised at the end of 2025 provide an institutional framework for unmanned aircraft at the national legal level for the first time, and the division of airspace must take the development needs of the low-altitude economy into account.

In February 2026, ten ministries and commissions issued the Guidelines for the Construction of the Low-Altitude Economy Standard System, focusing on five major areas: low-altitude aircraft, low-altitude infrastructure, low-altitude air traffic management, safety supervision, and application scenarios, with the goal of forming more than 300 internationally compatible standards by 2030. The Statistical Classification of the Low-Altitude Economy and Its Core Industries (Trial) issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation unified the industrial statistical criteria for the first time.

The unification of statistical criteria is of no small significance to the industrial chain. Prior to this, different parties calculated the scale of low-altitude economy-related industries differently, and their statements contradicted each other. With unified statistical classification, the industry has a baseline that can be compared for the first time.

Although the baseline itself is not yet sufficient to indicate how much of it airborne infrared can capture, it turns the question of how big this market actually is from a rhetorical question into a structural problem that can be broken down layer by layer.

2. The scale of demand for airborne infrared is accumulating from pilots into a norm

From the product side, the miniaturization of infrared modules makes airborne solutions truly feasible. In 2026, domestic demand for micro-infrared modules for drones has entered the scale of hundreds of thousands of units, and the growth rate is higher than that of the infrared industry as a whole.

This scale corresponds not to the procurement of a few pilot projects, but to the accumulation of normalized operational demand. Looking at the absolute number in any single year can easily lead to overestimation or underestimation; what is more noteworthy is the shift in procurement rhythm from project-based to batch-based.

When the same type of operational scenario is repeatedly procured and the same payload solution is replicated across different regions, demand truly leaves the pilot stage. This shift explains the changing nature of the market better than any single year's shipment figures.

The demand structure is also changing. The three scenarios of emergency inspection, forest fire prevention, and security patrols share the same logic for infrared demand: not relying on visible light and being able to work stably at night and in adverse weather. This is the same technical logic as infrared applications in ground security, but the carrier changes from a fixed mount to a flight platform, and the environmental constraints shift from fixed installation and stable power supply to simultaneous tightening of vibration, temperature difference, and power budget.

Forest fire prevention is one of the scenarios with the highest demand density. The distribution of combustibles in forests is uneven, and local abnormal temperature rises often appear before open flames. Waiting until smoke appears to dispatch is too late. Infrared can detect abnormal temperature points from a distance, buying a time window for response.

But detecting an abnormal point and stably interpreting it amidst flight vibration and ground background are two different things. The latter places higher requirements on the optical stability and image consistency of the payload than fixed ground temperature measurement.

3. From two hours of manual work to ten minutes

There are cases that illustrate how big this change is. After the Songshan Subdistrict of Huancui District, Weihai City, introduced a drone inspection system, forest inspections that previously required two hours of manual patrol can now be completed in just 10 minutes. Drones equipped with infrared thermal imaging and high-definition zoom lenses can identify abnormal temperature points in forest areas even at night or in heavy fog, achieving all-weather monitoring.

The two most critical variables in this case are time and coverage. Manual inspections are limited by manpower and physical endurance, with limited coverage area, and are difficult to execute at night and in heavy fog. Drones solve these three constraints simultaneously.

Infrared provides all-weather detection capability, and the drone platform provides speed and coverage radius. The combination of the two is what constitutes a complete operational capability. Missing either half will discount the efficiency gains.

Similar models are being replicated in more scenarios. Industrial drones equipped with LiDAR and multispectral cameras can complete large-area, high-precision 3D modeling in a single day. Hybrid-electric VTOL models can already perform inspection tasks across wide temperature ranges, achieving usable accuracy levels in defect identification under specific mission conditions.

The combination of multispectral and infrared is becoming a standard configuration for inspection-type operations. But the premise of a standard configuration is that the payload can still stably output interpretable data under vibration, temperature difference, and power constraints, rather than only performing well in demonstration flights.

4. The differences between airborne and ground environments

Moving infrared from fixed mounts to flight platforms changes the requirements for optical components. Several differences are unavoidable.

Weight is the first threshold. Drone payload budgets are tight, and the weight of the infrared module directly determines endurance. Only when the module is as light as tens of grams does flight time become practically meaningful; only when it is reduced to a few grams can routine mounting on small drones be discussed.

Power consumption comes second. Power for airborne equipment comes from batteries, and power consumption translates directly into flight time. Pixel shrinkage provides room for module miniaturization and low power consumption, but the final size and power consumption at the system level also depend on the readout circuit, processing architecture, and lens configuration.

The value of small pixels in drone scenarios is a structural trade-off of exchanging SWaP for sensitivity, rather than simply reducing costs. This calculation must be done at the system level, not at the component level.

Vibration is an item unique to airborne applications. Vibration and airflow disturbances during flight cause the optical axis to shift slightly between frames. The single-frame integration time of an infrared thermal imager is usually on the order of milliseconds, so the blur caused by vibration within a single frame is limited, but inconsistency in frame-to-frame pointing will manifest as image jitter or blurred details in video display and multi-frame processing.

For inspection tasks that rely on stable registration to identify abnormal temperature points, this frame-to-frame instability directly reduces interpretation reliability. The structural rigidity of the optical component's lens barrel, the flatness of the mounting reference surface, and the mechanical coupling between the receiver and the lens are more critical in airborne environments than in ground applications.

They determine how much the optical axis can shift under excitation from the vibration spectrum and whether the shift can be suppressed by structural damping. This is not an amount that algorithms can fully compensate for.

There is also the temperature range. Drones experience significant temperature changes when cruising at high and low altitudes, and the shift of the filter's center wavelength with temperature causes spectral line drift. The center wavelength drift rate of thin-film interference filters is typically on the order of 0.1 to 0.3 nm per degree Celsius, depending on the coating design and substrate material.

This means a temperature difference of tens of degrees Celsius can accumulate a wavelength shift of a few nanometers to over ten nanometers. For narrowband filters whose bandwidth is only tens of nanometers, this magnitude of drift is sufficient to change the effective receiving band, causing the radiant intensity read from the same temperature field to show systematic differences at different ambient temperatures.

Temperature drift management for airborne equipment is more urgent than for fixed indoor equipment, and there is less room for post-hoc algorithmic compensation. The compensation model needs to know the filter's drift at actual temperatures, and this data can only come from component-level measurements.

5. The filter's position in airborne scenarios

The requirements for filters in airborne infrared can be summarized into three points.

Size and weight must match the small lens barrel, and thickness goes directly into the system weight budget. This is not a matter of "the smaller the better," but rather matching the filter's thickness and aperture to the optical path under the given lens barrel interface and receiver F-number. A filter that is too thick encroaches on the back focal length, while one that is too thin increases the difficulty of coating stress control.

Out-of-band suppression must be deep enough. Changes in flight altitude bring large fluctuations in background radiation, and if the filter cannot block stray light, it directly raises the reading noise.

The particularity of airborne scenarios is that the background is not static. From ground thermal radiation to cold sky background, the radiation distribution within the field of view changes continuously with flight attitude. The performance of out-of-band leakage under such dynamic backgrounds is harder to predict than in static laboratory tests.

There is also environmental adaptability. Drone operating environments span a wide range, from urban heat islands to cold alpine regions, from strong summer ground thermal radiation to winter low temperatures, with temperature differences far exceeding those of fixed ground equipment. The stability of the coating under repeated temperature cycling is the indicator that most needs long-term verification in airborne scenarios.

The key here is not the peak transmittance at a certain temperature point, but the consistency and reproducibility of the temperature drift coefficient. If the temperature drift coefficient of each filter varies, system manufacturers cannot establish a unified temperature compensation model, and the calibration baseline will drift from batch to batch.

Batch-to-batch consistency is more important in airborne scenarios than the extreme performance of a single piece. Payloads are meant to be replicated in batches; one unit flying does not mean a hundred units will fly with consistent results.

MULTI IR's near-infrared narrowband filters cover multiple wavelength specifications from 850 nm to 1653 nm. Center wavelength tolerances vary by product series and wavelength band, with some specifications achieving within plus or minus 2 nm; please refer to the datasheet of the corresponding model for details.

In airborne scenarios, what is more critical than how narrow a single batch can be made is batch-to-batch consistency and the controllability of temperature drift. The size constraints brought by small pixels and lightweight design, coupled with the superposition of vibration and temperature differences, require that the filter not become a variable in system calibration after installation, rather than just looking good on a datasheet.

6. Looking one level up

The low-altitude economy has turned drones from display props into working tools, and infrared is the key perception means that makes such operations viable at night and in adverse weather. The institutional framework is being completed, the standard system is taking shape, and the statistical criteria have just been unified.

The remaining competition will return to specific components: every flight of an airborne platform tests the consistency of the filter's temperature drift coefficient, the vibration-resistant design of the lens barrel, and the weight ledger of the complete system.

Only those who can deliver stably on these hard metrics will truly enter the airborne supply chain. And the meaning of stable delivery is not the peak performance of a certain batch, but that under the repeated tests of temperature cycling and vibration spectra, the readings still fall near the calibration baseline.

MULTI IR – National-level "Little Giant" Specialized and Sophisticated Enterprise. Over 10,000 types of infrared sensitive components in stock. Top 3 globally in comprehensive strength. Product portfolio covers infrared filters, optical coatings, infrared sensors, and other core categories. Lead drafter of the infrared filter industry standard.

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