MENAFN - GetNews) Beijing, China -November 18, 2026

Jiangsu Jinkebiao Safety Technology Service Co., Ltd. has recently completed the procurement and deployment of the HSIN8000 standard method liquid level gauge calibration device from Beijing Hengsheng Weiye Technology Co., Ltd (hereinafter to as“HSIN”). The new system further strengthens the company's measurement traceability capability for liquid level instruments, consolidates the technical foundation of its CMA/CNAS laboratory, and expands its footprint in third-party safety inspection and metrology calibration services.

As a professional third-party safety technology and instrument testing institution in the region, Jiangsu Jinkebiao has seen growing demand for the verification of liquid level instruments, including magnetic flap level gauges, magnetostrictive level gauges, guided-wave radar level gauges, and submersible level transmitters, driven by the rapid development of downstream chemical and energy storage industries. To meet customer demand for one-stop calibration services and to further improve its laboratory metrology item portfolio, Jinkebiao selected the HSIN8000 after comparing multiple solutions and conducting technical evaluations.

The HSIN8000 is a standard method Liquid Level Gauge

The system integrates measurement and control, data acquisition, and automatic calculation. After technicians preset verification points, the equipment automatically adjusts the liquid level, synchronously collects instrument signals, and automatically generates raw records and verification certificates in compliance with metrology specifications. This significantly reduces manual reading errors and improves verification efficiency, matching the business characteristics of third-party testing laboratories, such as batch submissions and fast report turnaround.

The addition of the HSIN8000 fills a gap in Jiangsu Jinkebiao's existing calibration scope. Going forward, Jinkebiao will be able to provide supporting services-including periodic verification of level gauges, on-site instrument calibration, and safety instrument conformity verification-to chemical, hazardous chemicals, energy storage, and water utility enterprises in Jiangsu and surrounding areas. The system will provide metrology support for the safe and stable operation of level monitoring instruments in storage tanks, reactors, and liquid storage tanks, helping customers implement safety production instrument control requirements.

As a professional manufacturer of metrology calibration equipment, HSIN continues to provide full-series metrology calibration solutions for pressure, temperature, and liquid level to CMA/CNAS third-party laboratories, metrology institutes, and large industrial and mining enterprise laboratories. This cooperation marks another collaboration between HSIN and a third-party safety inspection institution in Jiangsu. In the future, both parties will continue to work together to contribute to the uniformity of industrial instrument measurement and safety control in the Yangtze River Delta region.

About us

Beijing Hengsheng Weiye Technology (HSIN) is a specialized in process calibration tools. We are dedicated to designing, manufacturing and delivering the best quality portable test equipments and handheld calibrators for process and calibration industries. With more than 10 years production capacity, HSIN mainly products are automated pressure calibrators, digital pressure test guages, digital pressure calibrators, pressure test and calibration pumps, and multifunction process calibrators.