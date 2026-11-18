(MENAFN- GetNews) Qingdao, China -November 18, 2026 On October 10, 2026, FLORESCENCE Group successfully held its Q3 2026 Review and Q4 Kick-off Meeting, bringing together team members to review quarterly performance, reflect on achievements and challenges, and prepare for the final quarter of the year. The Q3 review was guided by the theme "Let Achievements Speak, Let Results Define Success," highlighting the importance of accountability, execution, and measurable performance. Building on the results and lessons of the past quarter, the Q4 kick-off carried the theme "Finish Strong in Q4, Win the Year," calling on every team member to stay focused, take decisive action, and make the final quarter count. As 2026 enters its final stage, FLORESCENCE Group is bringing its teams together with renewed determination and a clear sense of purpose. With shared goals and strong execution, we are ready to turn every commitment into action and every effort into results. 01. Q3 Performance Review & Q4 Action Plans by Department During the meeting, heads of each business department presented their Q3 performance reviews and Q4 action plans. Guided by the theme "Let Achievements Speak, Let Results Define Success," each department focused on actual performance, completion rates, and measurable outcomes. Through data-driven analysis and real business cases, department heads reviewed key achievements, evaluated the effectiveness of their work, identified gaps and challenges, and drew valuable lessons from the past quarter. Looking ahead, each department outlined specific objectives, key priorities, and actionable plans for Q4 in alignment with the Group's overall strategy. With a strong emphasis on execution and accountability, all teams are committed to turning plans into tangible results and making every effort count in the final quarter of the year.

02. Chairman's Speech & Strategic Direction

Following the departmental presentations, the Chairman delivered an important speech, recognizing the Group's achievements in Q3 and outlining the strategic priorities for the final quarter of 2026.

He expressed sincere appreciation to all employees for their dedication and hard work, while emphasizing that performance should ultimately be measured by completed tasks and tangible results. He also addressed areas requiring improvement, encouraging all departments to face challenges directly, learn from experience, and continuously improve their execution.

Looking ahead, the Chairman highlighted the importance of strengthening core businesses and accelerating AI-driven innovation as key priorities for the Group's future development. He called on all employees to maintain a strong sense of responsibility, improve operational efficiency, embrace innovation, and translate strategic objectives into concrete results.

With the Q4 kick-off theme "Finish Strong in Q4, Win the Year," the Chairman encouraged everyone to seize the opportunities of the final quarter, work with greater focus and determination, and make every effort count toward achieving the Group's annual goals.

03. Autumn PK Season Competition & Award Ceremony

Every achievement deserves recognition, and every effort contributes to collective success.

During the meeting, FLORESCENCE Group held an award ceremony to recognize the outstanding teams and individuals who delivered excellent performance during the Autumn PK Season. Group leaders presented awards to the winners in recognition of their dedication, strong execution, and remarkable results.

The ceremony was not only a celebration of achievements but also an inspiration for all employees to pursue excellence, embrace challenges, and strive for better results. At FLORESCENCE, we believe that healthy competition drives progress, teamwork creates strength, and outstanding results are built through dedication and collective effort.

04. Celebrating Together: Employee Birthday Party

Beyond business achievements and strategic goals, FLORESCENCE Group also values the people behind its success.

Following the award ceremony, the team gathered for a special birthday celebration, sharing warm wishes, laughter, and joyful moments with employees celebrating their birthdays. It was a meaningful opportunity to express appreciation for our team members and strengthen the bonds that bring us together.

At FLORESCENCE, we believe that a strong company is built not only on shared goals and hard work, but also on care, respect, and a sense of belonging. Every employee is an important part of our journey, and every shared moment makes our team stronger.

Conclusion

The Q3 Review and Q4 Kick-off Meeting has successfully come to an end, but our journey toward the annual goals continues.

Looking back, Q3 was a quarter of hard work, challenges, achievements, and valuable lessons. From departmental performance reviews and strategic guidance to the recognition of outstanding performers and moments of team celebration, every part of the meeting reflected the commitment, resilience, and unity of FLORESCENCE Group.

The final quarter is here, and every day counts. Let us move forward as one team, support one another, embrace every challenge, and deliver outstanding results.

One Team. One Goal. One Strong Finish.

Together, let's make Q4 count and bring 2026 to a successful close!

Qingdao Florescence Factory established in 1992, Qingdao Florescence Hardware Co., Ltd (Subsidiary of Qingdao Florescence Co., Ltd) is a professional manufacturer and supplier of marine and industrial products, specializing in anchors, anchor chains, industrial chains, buoys, and floats.

With extensive industry experience and a strong commitment to quality, we provide reliable products and comprehensive solutions for customers in the marine, offshore, shipping, and industrial sectors. Our product range is designed to meet diverse application requirements, backed by professional service and a commitment to long-term customer satisfaction.

Moving forward, we will continue to uphold our commitment to quality, reliability, and customer-oriented service. We sincerely appreciate the trust and support of our customers worldwide and look forward to building lasting partnerships and creating greater value together.

About us

Factory established in 1992, Qingdao Florescence Co., Ltd., along with its subsidiary Qingdao Inkda Co., Ltd., specializes in manufacturing marine and industrial chain products. Our main products include ship anchor chains, offshore mooring chains, lifting chains, anchors, and buoys. We offer a full range of sizes to meet different project needs.