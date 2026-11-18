MENAFN - GetNews) Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, China - November 18, 2026

TACK MACHINERY is currently producing large quantities of 7T-9309 Bogie Pins, an important component used in Caterpillar bulldozer undercarriage systems. This ongoing production supports our commitment to providing reliable Replacement Parts and maintaining a stable supply for customers worldwide.

The 7T-9309 Bogie Pin, also known as a Bogie Cartridge Pin, is designed for the bogie suspension system of compatible Caterpillar bulldozers. It plays a crucial role in connecting bogie components and allowing controlled movement within the undercarriage assembly, helping the equipment operate under demanding working conditions.

Our latest factory video highlights the laser marking process, where the part number 7T-9309 is engraved directly onto each component. This process ensures clear and durable identification, making it easier for distributors and end users to identify the correct parts during storage, maintenance, and installation.

As a professional supplier of undercarriage components, TACK MACHINERY offers a comprehensive product range, including track rollers, carrier rollers, idlers, sprockets, track chains, track shoes, and bogie pins. Our ongoing production activities demonstrate our dedication to meeting customer requirements and supporting the global aftermarket for heavy equipment parts.

We welcome inquiries from distributors, wholesalers, and equipment parts suppliers looking for reliable 7T-9309 Bogie Pins and other cost-effective undercarriage solutions.

Contact Information

Contact: Ms. Helen Ho

Email:...

Phone: +86 15750936667

About us

Quazhou Xiangtai Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specializing in undercarriage parts of bulldozer, excavator and agricultural machines, TACK is our brand registered over 14 years, have gained highly recognized and good reputation in the world market.