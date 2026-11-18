MENAFN - GetNews) Free online tool helps users plan multi-ingredient formulas, choose precise dosages, change capsule sizes, and calculate batch quantities and serving sizes.

Austin, Texas, USA - Nov. 18, 2026 - Blated, a provider of capsule filling machines and capsule-making supplies, has introduced an improved version of its Supplement Builder. The free online tool allows users to enter powder measurements, selected ingredient amounts and batch quantities to estimate the materials required for a custom capsule formula.

The update addresses several calculations involved in preparing multi-ingredient capsule batches. Because powders vary in density, ingredient weight alone does not establish how much capsule space a formula will require. The Supplement Builder uses weight and volume measurements supplied by the user to estimate powder density and calculate space requirements.

Users can enter multiple ingredients and specify the intended amount of each ingredient per serving. The tool also accepts measurements for a filler powder and the total number of physical capsules the user plans to fill.

Based on those inputs, the Supplement Builder recommends a capsule size and estimates the quantities of ingredients and filler needed for the batch. When a selected serving cannot fit into one capsule, it calculates the number of capsules required per serving. Results also include mixing instructions and recommendations for compatible capsules and capsule filling equipment.

The Supplement Builder serves a different purpose from Blated's separate Capsule Size Calculator. While the Capsule Size Calculator estimates how much of a single powder fits into different capsule sizes, the Supplement Builder supports multi-ingredient formulas and batch calculations.

The tool is available at blated/pages/supplement-calculator. Its calculations are for educational purposes and depend on the measurements entered. Results are estimates, are not guaranteed and do not determine the safety or suitability of ingredients or selected amounts.

About Blated

Founded in 2020, Blated offers Blate Papes® Gel Film pouches, Cap & Press capsule filling machines, empty capsules, DIY supplement tools and other capsule-making supplies. The company also provides online calculators and instructional resources for capsule preparation. Its mission is to give people the tools, knowledge, and freedom to make supplements their own way.