MENAFN - GetNews)"The NewAirFryers personalized finder produces results in a minute."NewAirFryers, an independent air fryer buying guide, offers a free five-question finder that matches U.S. households with a customized shortlist drawn from 59 documented models across 13 brands. It requires no email address or account.

Portland, Oregon - Nov. 18, 2026 - With Black Friday on November 27 and many American families timing planned purchases around holiday sales, NewAirFryers is offering shoppers a faster way to choose an air fryer that meets their needs. The free website asks five quick questions about who a household cooks for, how it likes to cook and what matters most, then shows a customized shortlist of matching models on screen. It does not ask for an email address, an account or a phone number.

Air fryers are now among the most common small kitchen appliances in the United States: about 60% of U.S. households own at least one, according to Packaging Digest. Fortune Business Insights projects global air fryer sales of $10.54 billion in 2026, with North America accounting for about a quarter of the market. This year, shoppers are weighing purchases against higher prices. Headline consumer prices rose 3.7% year over year in September 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Shoppers face dozens of similar models with different capacities, one or two baskets, and footprints that may not fit their counter.

NewAirFryers asks five questions about household size, basket layout, budget and day-to-day priorities, then shows a shortlist in about a minute.

Each personalized shortlist is drawn from a catalog of 59 air fryer models sold in the U.S. by 13 brands, including Ninja, Cosori, Instant, Philips, Breville, Cuisinart and Chefman. Each model has a profile covering capacity, dimensions, cooking functions, cleaning and materials, with every fact linked to the manufacturer or retailer source it came from. Where a detail is not documented, the site says so rather than guessing.

For Black Friday, the site also has a dedicated page at newairfryers/deals/black-friday/ that groups models by need, such as large families, small kitchens and premium buyers, with a checklist for confirming a deal before buying.

About NewAirFryers

NewAirFryers is an independent air fryer buying guide for U.S. shoppers, founded in 2026. It profiles air fryer models sold in the United States using manufacturer and retailer documentation, and helps readers narrow them to a shortlist through a free five-question finder that requires no sign-up or email address. Its mission is to help families choose an air fryer that fits how they cook, based on documented facts rather than marketing claims. The site earns commissions on some purchases made through its retailer links.