MENAFN - GetNews)"Ecominsights"The Amazon market intelligence platform lays out a practical approach to listing keyword research and argues the step most sellers skip is checking how a term's demand and cost have moved over time.

United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - Ecominsights, a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform, is sharing how it thinks sellers should approach one of the first jobs in any product launch: building the keyword list a listing is written around. The company tracks search volume and cost-per-click (CPC) trends for Amazon keywords, included on every plan including Free, and says the piece most keyword research leaves out is time.

“Most sellers stop at one number, this term gets so many searches a month, and write the listing around it,” said the Ecominsights team.“But a keyword that has grown steadily is a very different bet from one that peaked last spring. And when CPC keeps climbing, it is telling you the competition for that search is heating up before your ad bills do.”

A practical order of operations

Ecominsights frames how to find keywords for amazon listing work as a short sequence rather than a single tool click:

1. Start from the shopper, not the product. List the words a buyer would actually type to find what you sell, including the plain-language terms and common misspellings, before reaching for any software.

2. Pull the terms competitors already rank for. A reverse lookup on the top listings in your niche surfaces keywords you would not have guessed and shows which ones the leaders are built around.

3. Judge the demand behind each term. Search volume separates the keywords worth a listing's limited space from the ones that look relevant but almost nobody searches.

4. Check the trend, not just the total. This is the step most sellers skip. A term climbing month over month is worth more than a larger term that is sliding, and CPC history hints at how expensive it will be to compete there.

5. Map terms to the listing. Put the highest-intent keywords in the title and bullets, and keep the long tail for the backend and copy.

Why trend history changes the list

The company describes how sellers use keyword trends alongside product data when they decide how to find keywords for amazon listing copy that will still be working in six months:



Spotting rising demand early. A term whose search volume has climbed for several months in a row can signal a growing niche before it gets crowded.

Avoiding seasonal traps. Monthly history shows when a keyword's demand is tied to a season, so a seller does not anchor a listing to a term that is about to slump.

Budgeting for ads. CPC trends give a realistic sense of what visibility on a keyword will cost, and whether that cost is moving up. Pairing keywords with sales. Because the platform also tracks month-by-month estimated sales for products, sellers can compare a keyword's demand with how the top products for that term have actually sold.

“A listing is expensive to change once it is indexed and reviewed, so the keyword work in front of it should carry its weight,” the team said.“Time is the dimension most keyword research leaves out, and it is usually the one that decides whether a term is worth building around.”

Pricing

Keyword search volume and CPC trends are included on the Ecominsights Free plan. Paid plans cost $39 a month (Basic) and $119 a month (Pro) on annual billing, or $49 and $149 billed monthly, with higher usage limits and a 7-day money-back guarantee. All sales figures on the platform are estimates, since Amazon does not publish sales data for individual products or brands.

About Ecominsights

Ecominsights is a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform with month-by-month history on 5M+ products, 300,000 brands, 300,000 sellers and 520,000+ keywords. Sellers, brands and agencies use it to see how much any product or brand sold each month (estimated) and how a keyword's search volume and CPC have trended. Plans start free, with a 7-day money-back guarantee on paid tiers. Learn more at ecominsights.

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