MENAFN - GetNews)"Ecominsights"The Amazon market intelligence platform argues that the most useful numbers are the ones that show how a product, brand or keyword has moved over time, not a single snapshot, and that this history should be free.

United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - Ecominsights, a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform, is making a straightforward argument to sellers: most of the data they rely on tells them where a product sits today, when the decision they are actually making depends on where it has been heading. The company includes month-by-month estimated sales history for any product or brand on every plan, including the free one, and says that trend view is the most useful kind of analytics a seller can look at before committing money.

“Sellers are usually one number away from a decision, and it is almost always the wrong number,” said the Ecominsights team.“A current sales rank or a one-off revenue estimate looks precise, but it can't tell you whether a product is climbing, fading, or riding a seasonal spike that disappears in six weeks. The month-by-month line can.”

Why most seller dashboards fall short

Amazon's own Seller Central reports are strong on a seller's own account: sessions, conversion rate, units ordered, and Brand Analytics search terms for brand-registered sellers. What they do not show is how competing products, brands and keywords are performing over time. That blind spot is where sellers reach for outside tools, and it is also where those tools differ the most. Some focus on profit tracking for a seller's own listings, others on keyword rank tracking, PPC management, or price and sales rank history.

Ecominsights argues that the question sellers should ask of any analytics for amazon sellers is a simple one: does this show me how the market changed over time, or only how it looks today? The company groups itself with market intelligence tools rather than operations suites. It estimates what other products, brands and sellers sold month by month, and tracks search volume and cost-per-click trends for keywords, so a seller can see direction instead of a single frame.

What the trend view is good for

The Ecominsights team points to three decisions where history changes the answer:

1. Validating a product idea. Before ordering inventory, a seller can check whether the top listings in a niche have held their estimated sales for several months, or spiked once and flattened.

2. Sizing up a competitor brand. Month-by-month brand revenue estimates show whether a rival is growing, flat or shrinking, and which of its products are carrying the brand.

3. Planning around seasonality. Monthly figures make it easier to see when a category starts to lift and when it drops, so reorders and ad spend can be timed to the curve rather than guessed.

“We started as Amazon sellers ourselves in 2018, and later did this kind of research by hand for small private-label brands,” the team said.“The most useful analytics for amazon sellers were never the live snapshots. They were the months lined up next to each other, because that is where the trend you are betting on actually shows up.”

Free plan details

The Ecominsights Free plan includes month-by-month estimated sales history for products and brands, plus keyword search volume and CPC trends. Paid plans add higher usage limits and more advanced reporting: Basic costs $39 a month and Pro $119 a month on annual billing, or $49 and $149 billed monthly. Every paid plan carries a 7-day money-back guarantee.

All sales figures on the platform are estimates. Amazon does not publish how much any individual product, brand or seller sells, and Ecominsights labels its numbers accordingly.

About Ecominsights

Ecominsights is a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform with month-by-month history on 5M+ products, 300,000 brands, 300,000 sellers and 520,000+ keywords. Sellers, brands and agencies use it to see how much any product or brand sold each month (estimated) and how a keyword's search volume and CPC have trended. Plans start free, with a 7-day money-back guarantee on paid tiers. Learn more at ecominsights.

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