(MENAFN- GetNews) Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province,China - November 18, 2026 Abstract: Why is shot peening mandatory for landing gear? Does hard chrome plating really reduce 300M fatigue life? This guide quantifies the effects of shot peening, Cd/Ti plating, hard chrome, and HVOF on 300M high-cycle fatigue, with mandatory dehydrogenation baking boundaries. Introduction In previous articles, we covered the selection, compliant procurement, and incoming inspection of 300M. But qualified material does not equal a qualified part. For landing gear subjected to extreme alternating loads, **surface integrity** is as critical as the material itself. Shot peening, plating, and the subsequent dehydrogenation baking-if any of these three processes goes out of control, the ultra-high strength of 300M becomes an amplifier for disaster: **hydrogen atoms diffusing and accumulating in a 1930 MPa stress field are enough to cause a qualified landing gear to fracture suddenly weeks after delivery.** This article focuses on the quantitative boundaries of 300M surface strengthening and hydrogen embrittlement control, answering three of the most debated questions on the shop floor: How much fatigue performance can shot peening actually restore? What is the cost of hard chrome plating? Is 23 hours of baking enough? 1. Shot Peening: Why Must Landing Gear Take This "Hit"?1.1 The Dual Effect of Shot Peening: Roughness vs. Residual Compressive Stress Shot peening (AMS 2430) introduces residual compressive stress into the 300M surface, shifting fatigue crack initiation from the surface to internal inclusions, thereby significantly improving medium-to-high-cycle fatigue life. However, a 2026 study on 300M high-cycle fatigue delivered a counterintuitive data point: **shot peening (SP) alone actually reduced the fatigue limit by 0.84%**. The reason is the competing effect between increased surface roughness and residual compressive stress introduced by peening. The benefit of shot peening is not unlimited-it requires a balance between roughness and compressive stress. 1.2 After Peening, Where Do Cracks Go? Fracture analysis shows that shot peening shifts crack initiation from the surface to **internal inclusions**. This means: whether peening truly extends life depends on the material's inherent cleanliness. If the 300M contains large non-metallic inclusions (AMS 2300 not met), shot peening merely changes the failure mode from "surface fatigue" to "internal fatigue," with limited life improvement. Shaanxi Zhuohua Steel Co., Ltd. Field Experience: In supplying 300M for landing gear, we frequently encounter customers who focus only on peening coverage (e.g., 200%) while ignoring Almen strip arc height verification. Meeting coverage does not mean meeting the residual compressive stress field requirement. Insufficient peening intensity and a shallow compressive layer will fail to ensure fatigue performance after plating. AMS 2430 requires both "intensity + coverage" to be met-neither can be omitted.2. Plating: The Cost of Hard Chrome vs. The Advantage of Cd/Ti2.1 Quantified Effects of Different Coatings on Fatigue Limit Plating provides corrosion or wear resistance, but also introduces brittle interfaces and potential hydrogen ingress. The 2026 study quantified the effects of different coating schemes on the high-cycle fatigue limit of 300M:

Surface Treatment Scheme Fatigue Limit Change Core Mechanism Untreated (Baseline) 845 MPa - SP + Cd/Ti Plating Minimal Impact Low-hydrogen-embrittlement coating, good synergy with peening compressive field SP + Hard Chrome (Cr) −7.12% Brittle interface accelerates crack initiation, high hydrogen ingress risk SP + HVOF −6.73% Coating interface accelerates crack initiation (grinding after HVOF restores 20 MPa)

Selection implication: If fatigue life is the top priority (e.g., landing gear piston rods), Cd/Ti plating is clearly superior to hard chrome. Hard chrome, while wear-resistant, imposes a fatigue penalty (7.12%) that must be accounted for in design life. HVOF, as an environmentally friendly alternative to hard chrome, carries a comparable fatigue penalty (6.73%), and post-HVOF grinding can partially recover the loss.

2.2 Hydrogen Embrittlement Characteristics of Cd/Ti Plating

Cd/Ti plating is a Low-Hydrogen-Embrittlement (LHE) coating. Research indicates that the hydrogen embrittlement risk of Cd/Ti plating itself is low, but **this does not mean dehydrogenation baking can be skipped**. Pre-treatment steps (pickling, activation) can still introduce hydrogen, and baking remains mandatory.

3. Dehydrogenation Baking: 23 Hours Is the Baseline, Not a Safe Deposit Box3.1 The Hard Baseline of ASTM B850

300M at the 270 ksi level (~1860 MPa) falls within the **1501–1600 MPa** range of ASTM B850, requiring a minimum baking time of **≥18 hours (190–220°C)**.

Aerospace industry practice (e.g., AMS 2759/9) is more stringent: **23 hours at 190°C (375°F)**, and baking must begin **within 4 hours** after plating.

3.2 A Brutal Fact That Must Be Faced

A classic AMPP study conducted extreme tests on cadmium-plated 300M specimens: for sharp double-notched specimens with a notched tensile strength of 1800 MPa, **even 96 hours of baking failed to completely eliminate hydrogen embrittlement**. For bright cadmium-plated specimens, **over 100 hours** of baking at 190°C were required to remove all hydrogen.

This means: **baking time is a "risk reduction" measure, not a "risk elimination" measure.** For 300M landing gear, the fundamental control strategy is to **minimize hydrogen introduction from the source**-prioritize low-hydrogen-embrittlement processes (Cd/Ti plating, cyanide-free plating), strictly control pickling time, and initiate baking with the shortest possible delay after plating.

Shaanxi Zhuohua Steel Co., Ltd. Field Experience: Many machine shops treat baking records as "quality documents" to pass audits, without verifying the actual temperature uniformity and loading pattern of the baking furnace. If parts are stacked too densely, local temperatures inside the furnace may fall below 190°C-the nominal baking time is met, but the actual diffusion effect is significantly compromised. We require that the baking records for every batch of 300M plated parts include a furnace temperature uniformity curve, not merely a signature confirming "23h."4. 300M Surface Strengthening & Hydrogen Embrittlement Control Checklist (Ready to Copy)□ Shot Peening: Execute AMS 2430; verify both Almen arc height and coverage. Consider AMS 2432A (computer-controlled) for critical parts. □ Coating Selection: Prioritize Cd/Ti for fatigue-critical parts; hard chrome or HVOF require accounting for a 6–7% fatigue limit reduction in design life. □ Baking Baseline: ASTM B850 requires ≥18h (1501–1600 MPa); aerospace practice (AMS 2759/9) requires 190°C ≥23h. □ Baking Initiation: Must be in furnace within 4 hours after plating. □ Baking Records: Must include furnace temperature uniformity curve, not just a signed time confirmation. □ Source Control: Prioritize low-hydrogen-embrittlement processes, minimize pickling time, avoid excessive plating. □ Re-Testing: Critical parts should undergo hydrogen embrittlement susceptibility verification (e.g., ASTM F519) after plating, if applicable

Surface strengthening and hydrogen embrittlement control for 300M is fundamentally an **engineering compromise**: shot peening trades roughness for compressive stress, hard chrome trades fatigue limit for wear resistance, and baking trades time for reduced hydrogen content-each has a cost, and each must be quantified.

Next time someone tells you "it's shot peened so it's fine" or "23 hours of baking is absolutely safe," the questions you should ask are: **"What is the Almen arc height? Did you account for the 7% fatigue limit reduction in your design? Where is the furnace temperature uniformity curve?"

Related Reading & Series Preview



For 300M incoming inspection, see the "300M Incoming Inspection Guide: Grain Size, Decarburization & PMI."

Next Up: Why is 300M welding prone to cold cracking? Why is post-weld re-solution treatment mandatory? How is aging shrinkage compensated? Stay tuned for "300M Welding & Heat Treatment Guide" (the final part of the series). Ready to procure? View our 300M Ultra-High Strength Steel (UNS K44220) product page.

Standards and Disclaimer

The research data and process requirements cited in this article are compiled in accordance with the following current standards and literature:



AMS 2430: Shot Peening.

AMS 2759/9: Hydrogen Embrittlement Relief (Baking) of Steel Parts.

ASTM B850: Standard Guide for Post-Coating Treatments of Steel for Reducing the Risk of Hydrogen Embrittlement.

Wiley, Fatigue & Fracture of Engineering Materials & Structures, 2026: Effect of Shot Peening Combined With Surface Coatings on High-Cycle Fatigue of 300M Steel Under Axial Loading. AMPP, CORROSION 1985, Paper C1985-85192: The Effect of Baking and Stress on the Hydrogen Content of Cadmium Plated High Strength Steels.

Version statement: The above standards and literature data reflect the editions in effect at the time of publication. Specific values and acceptance criteria shall be governed by the specification revision designated in the purchase contract.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for technical reference only and does not constitute a conformity determination for any specific lot of material.

About us

Shaanxi Zhuohua Steel Co., Ltd. was founded in 2016 and headquartered in Xi'an, China, is a leading supplier of high-quality steel for heavy machinery, aviation manufacturing, petrochemical equipment, and defense industries. With a 3,000m2 warehouse and an inventory exceeding 3,000 tons, we ensure rapid delivery and reliable supply chain solutions for critical industrial applications.