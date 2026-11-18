MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Imagine walking into a school, hospital or office building that can detect harmful viruses in the air and automatically respond before they make people sick. This could become a reality in the not-too-distant future, according to a scientist who believes buildings themselves could be equipped with an immune system.

The idea was presented by Jessica Green, a scientist and engineer researching the relationship between microbes, human health and the built environment, during a TED Talk at Dubai Future Week 2026.

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Her vision of an 'immune system for buildings' could have significant implications for the UAE, where residents spend considerable time in enclosed, air-conditioned environments, from homes and offices to schools, hospitals and shopping centres.

Dubai Future Week, being held from November 18 to 21 under the theme 'For the Human of the Future', brings together global thinkers and innovators to explore how emerging technologies can improve people's lives.

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Green's research focuses on what she describes as the 'architectural microbiome' - the communities of microorganisms that exist within buildings and how they interact with the people occupying those spaces.

She believes the next generation of buildings should do more than regulate temperature and provide ventilation. They should also be able to monitor the air, identify potential biological threats and take action to reduce people's exposure to harmful pathogens.

“I believe that in the not-too-distant future, buildings will have an immune system that protects us from getting sick,” she said.

Green explained that the proposed system would combine programmable biosensors, risk-analysis software and existing heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) technologies.

Modern buildings increasingly operate as sealed environments, relying on air-conditioning systems to maintain indoor temperatures. However, operating costs can put pressure on building managers to limit ventilation, even when bringing in more fresh air or increasing filtration may be necessary.

An intelligent system could address this challenge by continuously monitoring indoor air and assessing the level of biological risk.

Depending on the threat detected, the technology could communicate directly with a building's ventilation infrastructure and trigger an appropriate response.

“If the risk is medium or high, then the app will communicate with the HVAC system and let it know that it's time to bring in more fresh air or to boost filtration,” Green said.

The technology could therefore allow buildings to respond dynamically to changing indoor air conditions rather than relying solely on conventional ventilation schedules.

The potential applications extend across several environments, particularly places where large numbers of people gather or where occupants may be more vulnerable to infections.

Green explained that engineers are developing technologies capable of concentrating biological material collected from the air, making it easier for sensors to identify specific viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms.

These sensors could be programmed to detect different pathogens depending on the building's purpose. A school, for instance, could monitor biological threats relevant to children, while hospitals could use tailored systems to identify pathogens of particular concern to patients.

The technology could also be updated to recognise emerging infectious agents, making it adaptable as new health threats arise.

Green highlighted why monitoring airborne pathogens matters, pointing to research examining the longer-term health implications of respiratory infections.

She cited studies linking hospitalisation for influenza or pneumonia with an increased likelihood of receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis later in life. She also referred to research associating wheezing during rhinovirus infections in young children with a subsequent risk of asthma.

These findings, she suggested, underline the importance of looking beyond immediate symptoms and reducing exposure to airborne infections wherever possible.

Beyond individual buildings, Green also envisages networks of connected structures that could monitor the movement of airborne pathogens between buildings and cities in near real time.

Such interconnected systems could help researchers and public health authorities better understand how infections spread and potentially support earlier responses to biological threats.

For Green, the idea represents a fundamental shift in how architects, engineers and city planners approach the spaces people inhabit.

Buildings, she argues, are not simply physical structures that shelter people. They are complex ecosystems that interact continuously with their occupants and the surrounding environment.

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