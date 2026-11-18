Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gynecological Examination Chairs Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gynecological examination chairs market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding women's healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for preventive examinations, and continued investment in hospitals and gynecology clinics. The market is projected to grow from $0.52 billion in 2025 to $0.55 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

Historical market growth has been driven by the expansion of maternal and prenatal care services, greater awareness of routine gynecological examinations, and wider adoption of examination furniture across healthcare facilities. Improvements in access to women's health services have also encouraged hospitals, outpatient centers, and specialist clinics to invest in equipment that supports efficient examinations and enhances patient comfort.

The gynecological examination chairs market is forecast to reach $0.72 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be fueled by rising healthcare investment in emerging economies, increasing volumes of outpatient gynecological procedures, and the adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic technologies. Automated positioning, ergonomic optimization, and smart digital control systems are also expected to influence purchasing decisions as healthcare providers modernize clinical environments.

Key gynecological examination chair market trends include growing demand for electric and motorized models that provide greater positioning accuracy and improved patient comfort. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating connected controls and real-time adjustment capabilities into examination chairs. Demand is also rising for multifunctional chairs capable of supporting diagnostic examinations and minor surgical procedures within a single clinical setting.

Healthcare facilities are placing greater emphasis on ergonomic, patient-focused designs that help reduce physical strain on practitioners while supporting safe and efficient workflows. Infection control remains another important purchasing consideration, driving the use of durable, easy-to-clean, and disinfection-resistant materials in examination chair construction.

The increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders is a significant factor supporting market expansion. Lifestyle changes, including unhealthy dietary patterns, physical inactivity, and elevated stress levels, may affect hormonal balance and reproductive health, contributing to greater demand for examinations, diagnosis, and treatment. Gynecological examination chairs enable healthcare professionals to conduct procedures with improved access, positioning, and patient support. In September 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported approximately 209,253 syphilis cases for 2023, up 1% from 207,269 cases in 2022, highlighting the continued need for accessible reproductive and sexual healthcare services.

Product innovation remains a central competitive strategy in the gynecological examination chairs market. Manufacturers are developing equipment with adjustable height and tilt, intuitive controls, supportive contours, customizable positioning, and surfaces designed for rapid disinfection. These advancements are intended to streamline clinical procedures, improve practitioner efficiency, and provide a more comfortable patient experience.

In March 2024, Germany-based medical equipment manufacturer SCHMITZ GmbH & Co. KG launched the medi-matic gynecological examination chair. The product combines ergonomic design with simplified operation and includes adjustable positioning, hygienic surfaces, and configurable settings for examinations and minor procedures. The launch reflects the broader industry shift toward versatile equipment that addresses clinical efficiency, hygiene, and comfort requirements.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In March 2023, Czech healthcare technology company BHM Group a. s. acquired Germany-based medifa GmbH for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to strengthen BHM Group's MedTech division, expand its presence in Western markets, consolidate complementary product portfolios, increase its international customer base, and enhance technological capabilities in surgical and examination equipment.

North America was the largest regional market for gynecological examination chairs in 2025, supported by established healthcare infrastructure and ongoing investment in advanced medical equipment. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as healthcare systems expand and access to women's health services improves. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Non Electric; Electric; Hydraulic; Electro Hydraulic Hybrid; Smart Or Internet Of Things (IOT) Integrated Models

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales; Distributor And Wholesaler Sales; Original Equipment Manufacturer And Private Label

3) By Application: Diagnostic Examinations; Surgical Procedures; Prenatal Care And Monitoring

4) By End User: Hospitals; Diagnostic Centers; Acute Care Centers; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Non Electric: Fixed Height Chairs; Adjustable Backrest Chairs; Foldable Examination Chairs; Basic Mechanical Leg Support Chairs

2) By Electric: Single Motor Chairs; Dual Motor Chairs; Multi Motor Chairs; Programmable Position Chairs

3) By Hydraulic: Foot Operated Hydraulic Chairs; Manual Pump Hydraulic Chairs; Height Adjustable Hydraulic Chairs; Heavy Duty Hydraulic Chairs

4) By Electro Hydraulic Hybrid: Electric Height Hydraulic Tilt Chairs; Programmable Electro Hydraulic Chairs; Dual Control Hybrid Chairs; High Stability Hybrid Chairs

5) By Smart Or Internet Of Things (IOT) Integrated Models: Connected Digital Control Chairs; Remote Monitoring Enabled Chairs; Automated Position Memory Chairs; Integrated Data System Chairs

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

