MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From family gatherings to winter getaways, JOBY's go-anywhere phone and action-camera gear makes it easy to capture the moments that matter - and finally be in them.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every holiday gathering has one: the person who takes all the photos but never appears in any of them. This season, JOBY wants to change that. From November 18 through December 1, JOBY is taking an extra 15% off everything at joby.com, including items already on sale. The discount is applied automatically at checkout, no code needed, so every creator, traveler, and family photographer can step out from behind the camera. Every Black Friday order also ships with free package protection. Shop the sale at joby.com/pages/black-friday-sale.









"For 20 years, JOBY has helped creators find their angle," said a JOBY spokesperson. "This holiday season, the best angle is the one where everyone is in the frame - including the person who usually takes the photo."

Holiday Picks from JOBY









A lightweight, versatile grip that gives you real grip and extended reach. Hold it to vlog or take selfies on the go, or set it up as a tripod for a hands-free family photo. Built for travel, outdoor shooting, and everyday content creation.

Now $29.91 (regularly $35.19)









Flexible, bendable legs with suction-cup tips let PodZilla Octo stand, wrap around, or stick to almost any surface: a car window, a ski-lodge railing, a branch decked out in holiday lights. At just 146g, it's a compact creative companion for every holiday trip. An action-camera version (118g), with a universal 3-prong mount, is also available.

Now $21.24 (regularly $24.99)









Holiday lights look magical, but dim rooms are hard on phone cameras. Beamo Spark Lite snaps onto your phone instantly and slips easily into your everyday carry, so you can bring a real flash wherever you go. Freeze the moment with more definition and character, from candlelit dinners to New Year's Eve countdowns.

Now $43.34 (regularly $50.99)

Gifts for Every Creator on Your List

With all three holiday picks priced under $45 during the sale, JOBY makes it easy to find a stocking stuffer for every traveler, content creator, and parent on your list. Pair any two, and the order qualifies for free shipping in the US mainland.

Offer Details



What: An extra 15% off sitewide, including items already on sale

When: November 18 – December 1, 2026

Where: joby.com/pages/black-friday-sale

How: Discount applied automatically at checkout. No code needed. Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $39 (US mainland), plus free package protection on every Black Friday order

About JOBY

Founded in 2005 in California by engineer JoeBen Bevirt, JOBY began with a simple idea: make camera support more flexible, functional, and fun. The launch of the iconic GorillaPod® redefined how creators capture their shots, and for 20 years JOBY has continued to build versatile, go-anywhere tools for real-world creativity. From mountains to subways, beaches to tree branches, JOBY helps every creator Find Your Angle. Learn more at joby.com.

CONTACT: JOBY Marketing,...