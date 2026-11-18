Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pre-Owned Vehicles Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pre-owned vehicles market reached approximately $1.26 trillion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% between 2020 and 2025. The market is projected to increase to $1.86 trillion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 8.1% during the 2025-2030 forecast period. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2030, taking the global market value to $2.66 trillion by 2035.

The market report analyzes pre-owned vehicle industry performance from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030, with an extended outlook to 2035. It assesses market size, growth prospects and key segments across major regions and economies.

Historic market growth was supported by increasing urban congestion, limited parking availability, government-backed vehicle scrappage and fleet renewal programs, greater commercial vehicle usage and wider access to used-car financing. However, fraud risks, odometer tampering, undisclosed vehicle histories and inconsistent dealer practices affected consumer confidence and constrained growth.

Several factors are expected to drive the pre-owned vehicles market through 2030. These include rising demand for personal and commercial transportation, increasing new vehicle prices, the expansion of vehicle subscription and leasing models, and rapid adoption of online used vehicle platforms. Potential market constraints include fluctuating resale values, inconsistent vehicle quality, limited availability of low-mileage inventory and the effects of tariffs and international trade disputes.

Vehicle Type Analysis

By vehicle type, the market includes two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, buses and coaches, and off-road vehicles. Passenger vehicles represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 58.6% of the global market, or approximately $739.33 billion. This category is also forecast to be the fastest-growing vehicle type segment, recording a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030.

Propulsion Analysis

The pre-owned vehicles market is segmented by propulsion into gasoline, diesel and electric vehicles. Gasoline vehicles led the market in 2025 with a 66% share, equivalent to approximately $833.18 billion. Electric vehicles are projected to record the strongest growth through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9% as electric vehicle adoption increases and more models enter the secondary market.

Certification Status Analysis

By certification status, the market comprises certified pre-owned and non-certified vehicles. Non-certified vehicles accounted for 74.9% of the market in 2025, generating approximately $944.89 billion. Certified pre-owned vehicles are expected to be the fastest-growing category between 2025 and 2030, with a projected CAGR of 13.3%, supported by demand for verified vehicle histories, standardized inspections and stronger warranty coverage.

Sales Channel Analysis

Dealership walk-ins remained the leading mode of sale in 2025, representing 73.6% of the pre-owned vehicles market and approximately $929.01 billion in value. Online sales are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% through 2030, making digital platforms the fastest-growing sales channel. Improved online inventories, digital financing, vehicle history access and remote purchasing capabilities are contributing to this expansion.

Distribution Channel Analysis

Distribution channels include organized dealers, multi-brand retailers, direct dealership sales agents, unorganized dealers and other channels. Organized dealers held the largest share in 2025 at 44.4%, valued at approximately $560.05 billion. Multi-brand retailers are expected to post the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030, achieving a CAGR of 11.5% as buyers seek broader inventories and more convenient purchasing options.

Regional Market Outlook

North America was the largest regional pre-owned vehicles market in 2025, accounting for 32.5% of global revenue, or approximately $410.6 billion. Asia-Pacific ranked second, followed by Western Europe and other global regions. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2030, with a CAGR of 10.7%, while Africa is expected to expand at 9.4%. The Middle East and Eastern Europe are projected to grow at CAGRs of 8.4% and 7.7%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

1) By Vehicle Type: Two Wheelers; Three Wheelers; Passenger Vehicles; Light Commercial Vehicles; Heavy Duty Trucks; Buses and Coaches; Off-Road Vehicles

2) By Propulsion: Gasoline; Diesel; Electric

3) By Certification Status: Certified Pre-Owned (CPO); Non-Certified Vehicles

4) By Mode Of Selling: Online; Dealership Walk-Ins

5) By Distribution Channel: Organized Dealers; Multi Brand Retailers; Direct Dealership Sales Agents; Unorganized Dealers; Other Distribution Channels

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; pre-owned vehicles indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

