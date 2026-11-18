Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carrier Routing System (CRS) Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carrier routing system (CRS) market is experiencing steady growth as telecommunications providers, cloud operators, enterprises, and public-sector organizations invest in reliable, high-capacity network infrastructure. The market is projected to increase from $22.22 billion in 2025 to $22.82 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. Growth during the historical period was supported by expanding global telecommunications traffic, adoption of traditional Internet Protocol (IP) and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) routing, data center expansion, increasing enterprise network deployments, and demand for high-quality connectivity.

Looking ahead, the carrier routing system market is forecast to reach $25.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3%. Market expansion is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV), wider deployment of segment routing technologies, growing demand for cloud-based routing platforms, and the expansion of network orchestration tools. Artificial intelligence-enabled traffic management is also expected to become increasingly important as network operators seek greater automation, efficiency, and service reliability.

Key carrier routing system market trends include stronger demand for traffic analytics and network optimization, broader use of managed network services, and increased emphasis on service-level assurance and fraud prevention. These technologies help operators manage complex traffic flows, optimize network capacity, maintain service quality, and control interconnection costs across domestic and international networks.

Rising internet traffic and data consumption remain major contributors to carrier routing system market growth. Increasing use of video streaming, connected devices, cloud computing, and real-time digital services is placing greater pressure on fixed and mobile networks. Carrier routing systems allow telecommunications operators to dynamically direct traffic across multiple carriers while improving capacity utilization and maintaining network performance. In November 2025, the UK Office of Communications reported that average data usage across fixed broadband connections reached 583 GB per connection in July 2025, up 10% from 531 GB in July 2024. This continued increase highlights the need for scalable routing infrastructure capable of supporting high-bandwidth applications.

Cloud adoption is another significant market driver. Enterprises increasingly require scalable computing resources to support digital platforms, distributed workforces, and data-intensive applications. Carrier routing systems enable high-capacity, reliable, and low-latency data transmission between cloud environments, telecommunications networks, and end users. According to Eurostat data released in February 2026, 52.7% of European Union enterprises used paid cloud computing services in 2025, an increase of 7.4 percentage points compared with 2023. Continued migration to public, private, and hybrid cloud environments is expected to strengthen demand for advanced carrier routing capabilities.

Smart-city investment is also creating opportunities for the carrier routing system industry. Connected urban infrastructure depends on secure, low-latency networks that can support real-time data exchange among sensors, digital platforms, public services, and citywide systems. Governments are investing in these technologies to improve mobility, sustainability, infrastructure management, and public service delivery. In January 2024, the Institute of the Americas reported that worldwide spending on smart-city initiatives exceeded $190 billion in 2023. As these projects expand, network operators will require carrier routing systems that can manage growing traffic volumes while supporting dependable connectivity and operational resilience.

North America was the largest region in the carrier routing system market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions covered by the carrier routing system market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Traditional Internet Protocol (IP) or Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS); Software-Defined Networking (SDN); Network Function Virtualization; Segment Routing

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Data Centers; Network Service Providers; Information Technology Infrastructures; Broadband Providers; Other Applications

5) By End User: Telecommunications Service Providers; Cloud Service Providers; Enterprises; Government and Public Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Core Routers; Edge Routers; Line Cards; Network Interface Modules; Power Supply Units

2) By Software: Routing Operating Systems; Traffic Management Software; Network Analytics Platforms; Security Management Software; Network Orchestration Tools

3) By Services: Network Design and Consulting; System Integration and Deployment; Managed Network Services; Maintenance and Technical Support; Training and Professional Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

