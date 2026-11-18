MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI strategies: develop sustainable, low-maintenance, fire-resistant decking; expand geographically, strengthen distribution, and target residential and smart outdoor projects.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Decking Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decking market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding residential construction, increased investment in outdoor living spaces and continued urban infrastructure development. The market is projected to grow from $17.63 billion in 2025 to $18.81 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Historical growth has also been supported by the widespread use of traditional wood decking and ongoing construction activity across the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Looking ahead, the decking market is forecast to reach $24.58 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%. Market growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the transition toward eco-friendly building materials, rising adoption of composite decking products, investment in smart city infrastructure and increasing use of modular construction systems. Renovation and remodeling activity is also creating new opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers as property owners upgrade patios, balconies, terraces, porches and other exterior areas.

Sustainability is becoming a major influence on decking market trends. Demand is rising for recycled, durable and weather-resistant materials that require less maintenance than conventional products. Composite decking solutions are gaining particular attention because they can deliver long service life, consistent appearance and resistance to changing environmental conditions. Modular and prefabricated outdoor flooring systems are also becoming more prominent in residential and commercial construction, helping contractors reduce installation time and improve project efficiency.

Residential construction activity remains a key growth driver for the global decking industry. Improving household incomes and supportive government housing programs are encouraging the development of new homes and residential communities. Decking products are increasingly used to create practical and visually appealing outdoor environments that enhance property functionality and value. In February 2026, Statistics Canada reported that Canadian residential construction investment increased by 2.4% in December 2025 compared with November 2025, highlighting continued momentum in a major construction market.

Product innovation is also shaping competition across the decking market. Manufacturers are investing in advanced composite materials that improve fire safety, durability and weather resistance while meeting stricter building regulations. These capabilities are especially important in wildfire-prone locations, where developers and homeowners are seeking exterior building products with improved ignition resistance and reduced flame spread.

In January 2026, Trex Company introduced Trex Refuge Decking, a high-performance PVC product designed for greater fire and weather resistance. The product achieved a Class A flame spread rating and is intended to support outdoor construction in areas facing elevated wildfire risks. The launch reflects the industry's growing focus on safety, regulatory compliance and differentiated decking solutions that combine performance with aesthetic appeal.

Strategic acquisitions are further supporting expansion within the outdoor living and decking supply sector. In October 2023, CCMP Growth Advisors acquired Decks & Docks for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to strengthen geographic reach, enhance distribution capabilities and accelerate growth in specialty outdoor living and composite decking supplies. Decks & Docks provides composite decking, marine construction materials, pressure-treated lumber, railing systems and related outdoor building products to contractors and residential customers.

North America was the largest decking market region in 2025, reflecting substantial residential construction activity and established demand for outdoor living products. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The global decking market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Deck Boards; Deck Tiles; Railing Systems; Structural Joists; Fasteners And Connectors

2) By Material Type: Wood; Composite; Plastic; Aluminum; Steel

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Retail Stores; Online Channels; Distributors And Dealers

4) By Application: Floor Installations; Railing And Wall Cladding; Infrastructure And Building Materials

5) By End-User Segments: Residential; Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Deck Boards: Wood Deck Boards; Composite Deck Boards; Plastic Deck Boards; Aluminum Deck Boards; Capped Composite Deck Boards; Pressure Treated Wood Deck Boards; Hardwood Deck Boards

2) By Deck Tiles: Wood Deck Tiles; Composite Deck Tiles; Plastic Deck Tiles; Stone Deck Tiles; Interlocking Deck Tiles; Outdoor Floor Deck Tiles

3) By Railing Systems: Glass Railing Systems; Metal Railing Systems; Wood Railing Systems; Composite Railing Systems; Cable Railing Systems; Vinyl Railing Systems

4) By Structural Joists: Wood Structural Joists; Steel Structural Joists; Aluminum Structural Joists; Engineered Wood Structural Joists; Composite Structural Joists

5) By Fasteners And Connectors: Deck Screws; Deck Nails; Hidden Deck Fasteners; Metal Connectors; Joist Hangers; Brackets And Clips; Anchoring Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Decking market report include:



Weyerhaeuser Company

UFP Industries Inc.

Oldcastle APG Inc.

Trex Company Inc.

Barrette Outdoor Living Inc.

Thermory AS

Fortress Building Products LLC

Cali Bamboo LLC

Kebony AS

The Millboard Company Ltd.

Eva-Last Americas LLC

Nexan Aluminum Systems Inc.

Silvadec SAS

Thomas Publishing Company LLC

Envision Outdoor Living Products LLC

NewTechWood Ltd.

Wahoo Decks Inc.

NewTechWood America Inc.

Green Bay Decking LLC SolidexWood Co. Ltd.

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