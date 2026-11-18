MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: Samsung, Huawei, IBM, Cisco and Oracle. Profile: core network equipment, services, 5G/cloud-native technologies, trends and regional coverage.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Core Network Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global core network equipment market is experiencing strong growth as telecommunications operators modernize infrastructure to support faster, more reliable, and scalable connectivity. The market is projected to increase from $26.44 billion in 2025 to $28.27 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $37.29 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth was influenced by the dominance of legacy circuit-switched infrastructure, dependence on hardware-centric core network architecture, limited adoption of network virtualization, fragmented subscriber management systems, and manual network provisioning processes. As operators replace these traditional systems, investment is shifting toward flexible, software-driven platforms capable of supporting changing traffic requirements and advanced telecommunications services.

Key factors supporting the core network equipment market forecast include the accelerating migration to cloud-native core networks, increased deployment of 5G standalone infrastructure, and wider adoption of network automation and orchestration platforms. The expansion of edge-core convergence architectures and growing demand for ultra-low-latency, high-capacity connectivity are also creating opportunities for network equipment providers.

Major core network equipment market trends include the adoption of virtualized network functions, software-defined networking for centralized traffic control, and containerized cloud-native telecom architectures. Network slicing is becoming increasingly important for differentiated 5G service delivery, while operators are modernizing subscriber authentication and policy management capabilities to improve network security, performance, and operational efficiency.

Rising demand for high-speed data transmission remains a major market driver. The rapid expansion of data-intensive digital services requires telecom networks to deliver greater capacity, lower latency, and more consistent performance. Core network equipment enables efficient traffic routing, improved bandwidth management, network scalability, and reliable communication across increasingly complex telecommunications infrastructure.

Broadband availability data highlights this growing connectivity requirement. According to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, approximately 110 million homes and small businesses had access to terrestrial fixed broadband services offering download speeds of at least 100 Mbps and upload speeds of at least 20 Mbps as of December 2024. This represented 95% coverage and an increase of nearly one million locations compared with June 2024. Continued expansion of high-speed broadband access is expected to support demand for upgraded core network infrastructure.

Technology providers are prioritizing advances in 5G core network platforms, including cloud-native standalone architectures and service-based interfaces. These technologies can improve scalability, support ultra-low-latency communications, and enable advanced capabilities such as edge computing and network slicing.

In May 2024, Ericsson collaborated with Indonesian mobile telecommunications operator XL Axiata to introduce its dual-mode 5G Core solution. The platform supports cloud-native deployment through containerized network functions, incorporates network slicing capabilities for differentiated services, and uses API-driven communication to strengthen scalability and interoperability across telecom networks. The collaboration reflects the broader industry transition toward adaptable 5G core infrastructure.

Merger and acquisition activity is also helping technology companies expand their core network capabilities. In June 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise completed its acquisition of Athonet for an undisclosed amount. The transaction added Athonet's mobile core technology to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's portfolio, supporting the delivery of cloud-native and private LTE and 5G core network solutions across multiple industries.

North America was the largest region in the core network equipment market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premise; Cloud-Native; Hybrid

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Broadband Aggregation; Mobile Backhaul; Data Center Interconnect (DCI); Cloud Connectivity; Voice And Video Services; Enterprise Virtual Private Network (VPN) Services

5) By End User: Telecommunications Service Providers; Internet Service Providers (ISP); Managed Service Providers; Cloud And Content Providers; Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Routers; Switches; Gateways; Servers; Transmission Equipment

2) By Software: Network Management Software; Virtualization Software; Routing Software; Traffic Management Software; Security Software

3) By Services: Installation Services; Integration Services; Maintenance Services; Managed Services; Consulting Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Core Network Equipment market report include:



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Fujitsu Limited

Ericsson AB

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Arista Networks Inc.

FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ciena Corporation

F5 Inc.

Ubiquiti Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Calix Inc.

NetScout Systems Inc.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited

Aviat Networks Inc.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

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