Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Construction Wood Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction wood market is experiencing strong growth as urbanization, infrastructure investment and demand for sustainable building materials reshape the construction industry. The market is projected to increase from $136.36 billion in 2025 to $145.57 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

Historical growth has been supported by the availability of natural timber resources, expansion of residential construction, development of sawmill and logging operations, and widespread use of wood in rural housing. Improvements in wood-processing technologies have also strengthened production capabilities and increased the availability of construction-grade timber.

Looking ahead, the construction wood market is forecast to reach $190.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7%. This growth is expected to be driven by the transition toward sustainable, low-carbon building materials, increasing demand for green-certified construction products and continued investment in urban housing. Expansion of engineered wood manufacturing capacity and broader adoption of prefabricated construction systems will provide additional momentum.

Key construction wood market trends include growing use of engineered wood, rising demand for cross-laminated timber in high-rise buildings and expansion of prefabricated and modular wooden construction. Certified sustainable timber sourcing is also becoming increasingly important as developers and governments seek to reduce the carbon footprint of construction projects. At the same time, advances in wood treatment technologies are improving durability, dimensional stability, fire resistance and performance in demanding structural applications.

Infrastructure development remains a major growth driver for the global construction wood market. Rapid urban population growth, rising housing requirements and smart city initiatives are increasing investment in transportation networks, utilities, public facilities and residential developments. Construction wood is used in bridges, utility structures, concrete formwork, railway components, sound barriers and structural frameworks because of its strength, adaptability and sustainability.

Public infrastructure spending illustrates the scale of this opportunity. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, infrastructure investment reached $17.66 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, an increase of 3.9% compared with 2022. Continued investment in modern infrastructure is expected to support demand for timber, engineered wood and other high-performance wood construction products.

Product innovation is also influencing market expansion. Manufacturers and materials specialists are developing chemically modified wood composites that offer greater structural strength and improved resistance to moisture, fire and pests. In October 2025, U.S.-based materials innovation company InventWood introduced Superwood, an engineered material designed for structural construction applications. The product offers strength comparable to steel while delivering enhanced fire, moisture and pest resistance. Innovations of this kind could expand the role of wood in complex and performance-intensive building projects, although production costs and commercial-scale manufacturing remain challenges.

Strategic acquisitions are helping timber producers increase capacity and secure long-term access to raw materials. In September 2023, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. acquired Spray Lake Sawmills Ltd. for $140 million. The transaction was intended to expand West Fraser's lumber production capacity, strengthen its treated wood business and secure timber supply in Western Canada. It also enhanced the company's ability to serve residential and commercial construction customers with dimensional lumber and treated wood products.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional construction wood market in 2025, supported by extensive construction activity, urban development and housing demand. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Sawn Timber; Engineered Wood; Wood Panels

2) By Wood Type: Softwood; Hardwood

3) By Application: Structural; Non-Structural

4) By End-Use: Residential; Commercial; Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Sawn Timber: Softwood Sawn Timber; Hardwood Sawn Timber; Rough Sawn Timber; Planed Sawn Timber; Treated Sawn Timber

2) By Engineered Wood: Laminated Veneer Lumber; Cross Laminated Timber; Glue Laminated Timber; Oriented Strand Lumber; Parallel Strand Lumber

3) By Wood Panels: Plywood Panels; Particleboard Panels; Medium Density Fiberboard Panels; Hardboard Panels; Oriented Strand Board Panels

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

