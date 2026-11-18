MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via AI partnerships, cloud analytics, smart pricing, targeted campaigns, and tools for performance, injury prevention and fan engagement.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Sports Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in sports market reached approximately $3.08 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9% from 2020. The market is projected to increase to $9.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.1%, before expanding at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2030 to reach $25.24 billion in 2035. The market analysis covers the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035.

Historic AI in sports market growth was supported by the expansion of scalable cloud-based services, increasing adoption of wearable sports technology, growth in mobile and app-based sports platforms, and greater emphasis on athlete health and safety. However, high AI implementation and maintenance costs, combined with data privacy and cybersecurity concerns, limited adoption among some sports organizations.

Looking ahead, the integration of artificial intelligence with the Internet of Things, augmented reality and virtual reality is expected to create new opportunities across professional and amateur sports. Rising demand for personalized fan engagement, skill development platforms and real-time sports data analytics will also support market expansion. Potential restraints include a shortage of professionals with expertise in both AI and sports, difficulties integrating AI into existing sports infrastructure, and trade or tariff disruptions.

Key AI in sports market trends include strategic partnerships supporting real-time race intelligence and sustainable event operations, accelerator programs designed to advance innovation across the sports ecosystem, and cloud-based AI applications for basketball analytics and interactive fan experiences. AI-integrated digital platforms are also improving sports betting services, audience personalization and fan engagement.

The market is segmented by solution into hardware, software and services. Software was the largest solution segment in 2025, accounting for 58.5% of the market, or approximately $1.8 billion. Services are forecast to be the fastest-growing solution segment between 2025 and 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 31.5% as sports organizations seek specialist support for implementation, integration and optimization.

By game type, the AI in sports market includes badminton, baseball, basketball, cricket, cycling, hockey, ice hockey, racing, rugby, soccer, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, wrestling and boxing, mixed martial arts, American football, golf and other sports. Soccer led the market in 2025 with a 25.4% share, valued at approximately $784.4 million. Badminton is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030 at a CAGR of 31.5%.

Based on deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise solutions. On-premise deployment accounted for 59% of the market in 2025, representing approximately $1.82 billion. Cloud deployment is projected to be the faster-growing category, registering a CAGR of 27.9% from 2025 to 2030. This growth reflects increasing demand for scalable data processing, remote accessibility and faster delivery of sports analytics.

Technology segments include machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, data analytics and other technologies. Machine learning was the largest segment in 2025, representing 34.4% of the global AI in sports market, or approximately $1.06 billion. Computer vision is forecast to be the fastest-growing technology segment through 2030, with a CAGR of 27.9%, supported by expanding applications in player tracking, movement analysis and officiating.

By application, the market covers game planning, game strategy, performance improvement, injury prevention, sports recruitment and other uses. Performance improvement led the application category in 2025, accounting for 32.8% of the market and approximately $1.01 billion in revenue. Injury prevention is expected to be the fastest-growing application from 2025 to 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 28.6% as teams prioritize athlete monitoring, workload management and health outcomes.

North America was the largest regional AI in sports market in 2025, accounting for 37.2% of global revenue, or approximately $1.12 billion, followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are expected to be the fastest-growing regions through 2030, with respective CAGRs of 28% and 27.3%. Africa is forecast to grow at 24.9%, while South America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.7% during the same period.

Markets Covered:

1) By Solution: Software; Hardware; Services

2) By Game Type: Badminton; Baseball; Basketball; Cricket; Cycling; Hockey; Ice Hockey; Racing; Rugby; Soccer; Table Tennis; Tennis Volleyball; Wrestling/Boxing; Mixed Martial Arts; American Football; Golf; Other Game Types

3) By Deployment: Cloud; On-Premise

4) By Technology: Machine Learning; Computer Vision; Natural Language Processing; Data Analytics; Other Technologies

5) By Application: Game Planning; Game Strategies; Performance Improvement; Injury Prevention; Sports Recruitment; Other Applications

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; AI in sports indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Stats Perform

Sportrader AG

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon.Com Inc

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

SAP SE

Meta Platforms

Oracle Corporation

KINEXON Sports & Media GmbH

Zebra Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

SAP India Pvt. Ltd.

Catapult Sports Ltd.

Salesforce India Pvt. Ltd.

Alibaba Group (Alibaba Sports AI)

SenseTime Group Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (Tencent Sports)

Baidu, Inc. (Baidu Sports)

Lenovo Group Limited

Qxshootz

Megvii Technology Limited

CyberAgent, Inc.

DataStadium Inc.

PIXELSCOPE

Sporttotal AG

Hogak

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKT)

Crazy Sports Group Limited

Infosys Limited

Fujitsu Limited

OSENSE Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep Tossing Lab, Inc.

Aigym Sports Tech Co., Ltd.

The Right Spin

NTT DATA Group Corporation

EliteFit.AI

Spodeal

AirUpThere Technologies

Kitman Labs Ltd.

Zone7 Technologies Ltd.

KINEXON GmbH (KINEXON Sports & Media)

Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Habber Tec, S.L.

ai.io

Social Protect

LaSource

ReSpo.Vision

Sportway

Livesport Ltd.

Ranketta

SportIn

InMotion Sports

Infinite Athlete

PlaySight Interactive Ltd.

Second Spectrum, Inc.

Hudl

Genius Sports Limited

Dimers

Synergy Sports Technology

Sportlogiq

Sportboost AI

Sports AI

Sportsense

Kinduct Technologies Inc.

Iceberg Sports Analytics

GameStrat

Vixon

Appito

Chega+

G42 (Group 42 Holding Ltd.)

Koralyze AI

PlayerMaker Ltd.

Presight AI

Sett.ai

Athlon Technology

Fitclan

Afriskaut

Contestify

Mr. Accurate

Pixellot Ltd. LootMogul

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