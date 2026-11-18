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One-step challenges start at $19, with a free demo and weekly competitions available in the same trading terminal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSDT is introducing its prop trading platform for cryptocurrency perpetual futures, gold and tokenized US stocks. Traders can access these markets through a single simulated account, with one-step evaluations starting at a one-time fee of $19 for a $1,500 account.

The platform combines crypto perpetual futures, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, with xStocks instruments tracking companies such as Apple, NVIDIA and Tesla, alongside stock-index ETFs. Perpetual futures are contracts without an expiry date; xStocks track the prices of underlying shares or ETFs. On WSDT, these instruments are traded in a simulated environment, without ownership of the underlying shares or tokens.

Positions across the markets share the same account balance and count toward the same evaluation. Traders can work across crypto and equity-linked instruments in one terminal while managing a single set of account limits.

One evaluation, published trading rules

A WSDT challenge tests trading performance against a 10% profit target, a 4% daily loss limit and a 6% maximum drawdown fixed against the starting account size. Traders must trade on at least four separate days, with no deadline to complete the evaluation. Account sizes range from $1,500 to $200,000, with fees varying by size.

Traders who pass move to a funded-stage account, which is also simulated and retains the loss limits. They receive 80% of eligible profits under WSDT's Provider Service Agreement. The evaluation fee pays for access to the challenge; it is not a trading deposit.

Free ways to try the platform

Registered users can open a free 14-day demo with a $100,000 simulated balance, without providing a payment card or making a deposit. The demo uses the same terminal as challenges, allowing traders to practice before entering an evaluation. Demo results do not qualify for payouts.

WSDT also runs an ongoing weekly competition with free entry. Every participant starts with a $240,000 simulated balance, and the top three finishers receive challenge accounts. A new round opens each Monday at noon New York time. Winners must pass their awarded challenge before progressing to the funded stage.

Registration, account options and full challenge rules are available on the WSDT website.

About WSDT

WSDT provides trader evaluation and educational services across crypto, gold and tokenized equity instruments. Built by TEFS, a prop trading firm established in 2017, it is operated by TEFS Marketing Management L.L.C. in Dubai, UAE. All WSDT trading accounts are simulated.

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