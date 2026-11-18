MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by upgrading 5G and AI-ready optical networks with coherent, flexible, software-defined automation to increase capacity, efficiency and scalability while reducing complexity.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Optical Transport Network Equipment Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global optical transport network equipment market is experiencing rapid growth as telecommunications operators, cloud service providers, and data center companies invest in high-capacity network infrastructure. The market is projected to increase from $22.95 billion in 2025 to $25.24 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the widespread deployment of fiber-optic communication networks, continued modernization of telecommunications backbones, and rising demand for high-bandwidth connectivity. Additional growth factors include the expansion of hyperscale data center infrastructure and increased adoption of wavelength division multiplexing technology to improve network capacity and transmission efficiency.

The optical transport network equipment market is forecast to reach $36.41 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the development of 5G transport infrastructure, deployment of AI-ready data center networks, and investment in high-capacity optical backbone upgrades. Demand for low-latency connectivity and software-defined optical transport networks will also contribute to market expansion.

Key optical transport network equipment market trends include wider use of coherent optical transmission technologies and flexible transport architectures. Network operators are also increasing the integration of high-capacity wavelength multiplexing equipment while expanding optical network automation and orchestration. As energy consumption becomes a greater operational and environmental concern, demand for energy-efficient optical transmission equipment is expected to rise.

The accelerating deployment of 5G infrastructure is a significant market growth driver. The rapid expansion of connected devices and data-intensive applications is creating greater demand for reliable, high-capacity, and low-latency network connectivity. Optical transport network equipment provides the fiber backhaul required to transfer large volumes of data among 5G base stations, edge nodes, and core networks. This capability supports scalable network performance as operators introduce advanced mobile services and expand geographic coverage.

According to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, global 5G adoption continues to advance rapidly. Subscriptions were expected to approach 2.9 billion by the end of 2025 and reach 6.3 billion by 2030. This expansion is expected to increase requirements for optical transport capacity across metro, regional, and long-haul networks.

Product innovation remains a central competitive strategy in the optical transport network equipment market. Vendors are developing high-degree reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexing architectures to support higher-capacity wavelength routing, improve spectral efficiency, and simplify optical network design. In December 2025, Ekinops SA launched a 32-degree reconfigurable optical add/drop module designed for high-baud-rate channels and muxless optical network configurations. The solution is intended to improve scalability and spectral efficiency while reducing operational complexity. It also supports the industry's transition toward flexible, software-defined, and cost-efficient optical infrastructure.

Merger and acquisition activity is further reshaping the market. In February 2025, Nokia Corporation acquired Infinera Corporation for $2.3 billion. The transaction strengthened Nokia's optical transport equipment portfolio and expanded its optical networking and photonic technology capabilities. It also enhanced Nokia's ability to provide high-capacity networking solutions for AI-driven data centers, cloud providers, and telecommunications operators across long-haul, metro, and data center interconnect environments.

North America was the leading region in the optical transport network equipment market in 2025, supported by advanced telecommunications infrastructure, extensive cloud computing capacity, and sustained investment in data center connectivity. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period as operators expand 5G coverage, fiber networks, cloud infrastructure, and digital services. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Optical Switches; Optical Routers; Wavelength Division Multiplexers; Optical Amplifiers; Other Components

2) By Service: Network Design; Installation And Testing; Maintenance; Support

3) By Deployment Type: Long-Haul Networks; Metro Networks; Access Networks; Data Center Interconnect Networks

4) By End User: Telecommunications Service Providers; Cloud Service Providers; Data Center Operators; Enterprises; Government And Defense Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Optical Switches: Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers; Optical Cross-Connect; Optical Circuit Switches; Packet-Optical Switches

2) By Optical Routers: Packet-Optical Routers; Hybrid Internet Protocol And Optical Routing Platforms; Edge Optical Routers

3) By Wavelength Division Multiplexers: Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing; Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing; Multiplexers And Demultiplexers

4) By Optical Amplifiers: Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers; Raman Amplifiers; Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers; Hybrid Optical Amplifiers

5) By Other Components: Optical Transponders; Multiplexing Transponders; Optical Transport Network Switch Fabrics; Optical Channel Monitors

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



ADTRAN Holdings Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Coherent Corp.

Ekinops S.A.

FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nokia Corporation

PacketLight Networks Ltd.

Padtec S.A.

Ribbon Communications Inc.

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Tejas Networks Limited Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

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