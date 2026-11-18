MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Komprise unifies unstructured data intelligence and orchestration so enterprises cut storage costs and deliver the right data to AI, as data volumes and storage prices keep climbing.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, today announced that it was again included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America. Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America. Fast 500 award winners, which can be public or private companies, are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

Komprise serves enterprise customers across sectors, including healthcare, life sciences, financial services, energy, manufacturing, public sector, media & entertainment, and other data-heavy industries. Komprise Intelligent Data Management is a platform for unstructured data intelligence, orchestration and AI data preparation across these core use cases:



Unstructured Data Classification for AI: Intelligent metadata indexing + enrichment with a Global Metadatabase service.

AI orchestration with Data Governance: Sensitive data handling, ransomware protection for cold data, AI workflows with built-in auditing.

Find the Right Data for AI: Discover AI-ready data across silos with Komprise Unified File MCP and filter out ROT for better ROI.

Storage Optimization: Visibility across silos to right-place data for its age and access patterns.

Hybrid Data Tiering: Reclaim flash capacity with transparent tiering and zero lock-in. Data Migration: Resilient petabyte-scale engine and 27x faster than point tools.

Komprise 2026 Highlights

January: Komprise Hires New VP of Engineering

February: Company Announces Komprise AI Preparation & Process Automation (KAPPA) data services

March: Komprise Flash Stretch Assessment Tackles Memory/Storage Crisis

April: Komprise Awarded Elastic Shares Patent

June: Komprise Transparent File Tables Delivers Query-Ready Unstructured Data to Lakehouses

August: Komprise Lands on Inc 5000 for 5 th Year Runnin

September: Komprise Launches Universal MCP Server to Reduce MCP Bloat

October: Komprise Hires VP of Product Management

Komprise Survey Reveals Wide Gap Between Perceived AI Maturity and Results

Komprise and Spectra Logic Partner to Reduce Enterprise Storage Costs

November: DCIG Names Komprise the Leader in Vendor-Neutral Unstructured Data Management

“Data keeps growing, storage keeps getting more expensive and everyone wants credible AI results yesterday,” said Kumar K. Goswami, CEO and cofounder of Komprise.“IT teams are caught in the middle. This year we focused on giving them one place to understand all their unstructured data and act on it, whether that means saving money, meeting compliance rules or getting the right files to AI. Landing on the Fast 500 again shows customers are seeing real value from an enterprise approach to unstructured data management that can handle massive data volumes and complexity while ensuring they can get insights and act quickly.”

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

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Komprise unlocks unstructured data for AI while optimizing data placement to cut storage costs. With Komprise