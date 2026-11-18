MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI strategies: develop advanced robotic platforms, integrate AI and imaging, enter new specialties and outpatient care, and acquire capabilities to expand sales.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surgical Robots Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical robots market is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare providers increasingly adopt robot-assisted technologies to improve surgical precision, safety, and patient outcomes. The market is projected to grow from $11.2 billion in 2025 to $13.69 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%.

Historical growth has been supported by rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, the expansion of specialty surgical practices, greater surgeon preference for robotic assistance, increased availability of advanced imaging technologies, and continued investment in hospital surgical capacity. Surgical robotic systems are increasingly being used to support complex procedures while enabling more controlled movements and enhanced visualization.

The surgical robots market is forecast to reach $30.09 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.8%. Key growth drivers include increasing investment in robotic surgery platforms, adoption across additional surgical specialties, expansion of outpatient robotic procedures, and a stronger focus on surgical precision and safety. The integration of robotic platforms with broader digital surgery ecosystems is also expected to support market development.

Prominent surgical robotics market trends include the growing adoption of robot-assisted minimally invasive surgery, integration of artificial intelligence into surgical systems, and increased use of advanced imaging and visualization technologies. Demand is also rising for modular and specialty robotic systems designed to address specific clinical requirements. These developments are helping healthcare organizations improve procedural efficiency, optimize clinical workflows, and deliver more consistent patient outcomes.

The expanding elderly population and the growing number of surgical patients are expected to accelerate market growth. Robot-assisted minimally invasive procedures can reduce patient trauma, shorten recovery times, and lower the risk of complications. These benefits are particularly important for older patients, who may face elevated risks of morbidity and mortality following conventional surgical procedures.

According to the World Health Organization, one in six people worldwide will be aged 60 or older by 2030. The global population within this age group is projected to rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2030 before reaching 2.1 billion by 2050. In addition, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reported that the total number of surgical and non-surgical treatments reached 34.9 million in 2023, an increase of 3.4%. These demographic and procedural trends are contributing to sustained demand for advanced surgical robotics.

Technology developers are focusing on advanced robotic platforms that can expand clinical applications, improve operator safety, and strengthen procedural accuracy. In May 2023, France-based medical robotics company Robocath launched R-One+ for coronary angioplasty procedures. The robotic solution is designed to reduce radiation-related injuries while improving procedural safety and usability.

R-One+ allows interventional cardiologists to manage coronary angioplasty devices through an integrated control unit positioned in either the catheterization laboratory or the control room. This capability can reduce radiation exposure for cardiologists and clinical teams while supporting more streamlined percutaneous coronary intervention procedures. The platform also enables refined movements intended to enhance precision, create a more comfortable working environment, and support improved patient outcomes.

Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening surgical robot manufacturing capabilities. In February 2023, U.S.-based ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. acquired Bettanini's Custom Manufacturing for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded ARCH Medical Solutions' precision manufacturing capabilities and strengthened its ability to serve medical original equipment manufacturers. Bettanini's Custom Manufacturing produces precision-machined components, including parts used in surgical robotic systems.

North America was the largest region in the surgical robots market in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, technology adoption, and investment in robotic surgery. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered by the surgical robots market analysis include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Systems; Accessories; Services

2) By Surgery Type: Gynecology Surgery; Urology Surgery; Neurosurgery; Orthopedic Surgery; General Surgery; Other Surgeries

3) By End-Users: Clinic; Hospital; Ambulatory Care Centers; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Systems: Robotic Surgical Systems; Robotic Arm Systems; Tele-surgery Systems; Modular Robotic Systems

2) By Accessories: Surgical Instruments; Camera Systems; Console And Control Units; Power Supply Units

3) By Services: Installation And Training Services; Maintenance And Repair Services; Technical Support Services; Upgrades And Software Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Stryker Corporation

Medrobotics Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

TransEnterix Inc.

Renishaw plc

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic plc

THINK Surgical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Titan Medical Inc.

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Avatera Medical GmbH

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

MicroSure (Pty) Ltd

Asensus Surgical Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

CMR Surgical Ltd.

Auris Health Inc.

Verb Surgical Inc.

OMNIlife Science Inc.

Vicarious Surgical Inc.

Microbot Medical Inc.

Virtual Incision Corporation

Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd.

XACT Robotics Ltd.

EndoMaster Pte. Ltd.

MST Medical Surgery Technologies Ltd. Medtech SA

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