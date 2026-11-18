Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global abdominal surgical robot market is experiencing rapid growth as healthcare providers expand their use of robotic-assisted, minimally invasive procedures. The market is projected to increase from $4.55 billion in 2025 to $5.36 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgery, increased hospital investment in robotic infrastructure, greater surgeon acceptance of robotic assistance, improvements in surgical imaging and the expansion of specialized training programs. These developments have strengthened the role of robotic systems in complex abdominal procedures requiring enhanced precision, control and visualization.

The abdominal surgical robot market is forecast to reach $10.34 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.9%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by demand for precision-guided surgery, integration of artificial intelligence-based decision support, adoption of robotic-assisted procedures across additional specialties, investment in smart operating rooms and increased emphasis on improving patient outcomes.

Key abdominal surgical robot market trends include AI-assisted surgical navigation, advanced robotic instruments, three-dimensional visualization and imaging systems, and modular platforms that can be upgraded as technologies evolve. Healthcare organizations are also prioritizing robotic solutions designed to improve minimally invasive surgical precision while supporting efficient clinical workflows.

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures remains a major market driver. These procedures are associated with shorter recovery periods, reduced hospital stays and faster returns to routine activities compared with traditional open surgery. In complex abdominal operations, surgical robots provide greater dexterity, precise instrument movement and advanced three-dimensional visualization. These capabilities enable surgeons to perform intricate procedures through smaller incisions while limiting tissue damage and improving clinical outcomes.

Broader procedural growth reinforces this trend. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, minimally invasive procedures increased by 7% in 2023 compared with the previous year. Although the data covers a wider range of medical specialties, it reflects growing acceptance of minimally invasive treatment approaches and the technologies that support them.

Technology innovation is also reshaping the abdominal surgical robotics industry. Manufacturers are developing enhanced visualization, force feedback and AI-enabled sensing capabilities to improve accuracy and procedural control. In March 2024, Intuitive Surgical introduced the da Vinci 5 robotic system, featuring force feedback technology that enables surgeons to detect subtle forces on tissue during procedures. The system can reduce tissue force by up to 43% and provides up to 10,000 times more computing power to support AI-based analytics. It also incorporates ergonomic features intended to reduce surgeon fatigue.

The da Vinci 5 platform is designed to support abdominal, urologic, gynecologic and thoracic procedures through smaller incisions. Its capabilities may contribute to faster recovery, reduced pain, lower blood loss and decreased infection risk while providing healthcare teams with additional data and workflow support.

Strategic acquisitions are further accelerating abdominal surgical robot market development. In August 2024, Germany-based KARL STORZ acquired Asensus Surgical for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to strengthen KARL STORZ's robotics portfolio and advance performance-guided digital surgery by combining the Senhance surgical system and LUNA technology with its established endoscopy expertise.

The market includes robotic systems, instruments and accessories, and related services. Applications span general, gynecological, urological and colorectal surgery, along with other abdominal procedures. Principal end users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics. Market revenue also encompasses products such as robotic needle drivers, staplers, energy devices, trocars, three-dimensional endoscopes, surgical camera systems, vision carts and instrument sterilization trays.

Tariffs are influencing the abdominal surgical robot market by raising the cost of imported precision components, robotic actuators, sensors, imaging systems and advanced electronic assemblies. Hospitals and surgical centers in North America and Europe face particular exposure because of their reliance on imported high-value medical technology, while Asia-Pacific manufacturers are experiencing pressure related to component sourcing and production expenses. Higher costs may extend procurement cycles and increase capital requirements, but they are also encouraging local assembly, regional supplier development and investment in domestic surgical robotics manufacturing.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Robotic Systems; Instruments and Accessories; Services

2) By Application: General Surgery; Gynecological Surgery; Urological Surgery; Colorectal Surgery; Other Applications

3) By End-Users: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Specialty Clinics; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Robotic Systems: Standalone Robotic Platforms; Integrated Robotic Operating Suites; Modular Robotic Systems

2) By Instruments and Accessories: Robotic Graspers; Robotic Scissors; Robotic Suturing Instruments; Endoscopic Cameras and Scopes; Energy Devices For Robotic Surgery

3) By Services: Installation and Setup Services; Maintenance and Technical Support; Surgical Training and Education; Software Updates and Upgrades

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

